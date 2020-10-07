VIDEO: EMOJILAND's Natalie Weiss and Felicia Boswell Reunite to Release 'Stand For'

Joining Weiss and Boswell in the video are singers from the Weston Drama Workshop, AMDA College of the Performing Arts and more.

Rising TikTok personality Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs"), and Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown), two stars from the Original Off-Broadway Cast of EMOJILAND, have reunited virtually to perform the song "Stand For," supported by one hundred singers and musicians from coast to coast.

Watch below!

In the musical, which received a Critics' Pick from the New York Times, the song "Stand For" is sung by the emoji Construction Worker (Weiss) in protest of governmental corruption, while Police Officer (Boswell) grapples with the ethical dilemma of enforcing that government's decrees.

One of the show's writers, Keith Harrison , who also produced the quarantine music video, says the number was written to inspire the audience to ask themselves what they "stand for."

"In this hyper-politicized era, powered by the constant buzz of social media and its algorithmically-generated echo chambers, taking time to truly consider our principles rather than clinging steadfastly to blind partisanship or cultural cliques is a vital step toward healing ourselves and our society," Harrison says. "The hard part is recognizing that we may no longer align with principles we've stood for - or people we've stood with - in the past, and then having strength enough to rebuild ourselves and our communities into who we truly want to be."

Joining Weiss and Boswell in the video are singers from the Weston Drama Workshop, AMDA College of the Performing Arts and Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, accompanied by a five-piece band comprised of CJ Baker, Emily Rosenfield, Geno Henderson , Jazz Limbo and Harrison himself.

EMOJILAND, written by Harrison and Laura Schein , began development in 2014, and tells the story of an emoji civilization living inside a smartphone, facing impending deletion due to a software virus. The Off-Broadway production opened on January 19, 2020, the same day the first US case of COVID-19 was reported. The show's interwoven themes of identity, mortality, justice, power, class, and love resonated loudly with audiences and critics during its abbreviated Off-Broadway run, and previously at the New York Musical Festival.

The production, produced by Visceral Entertainment and Arborhouse Productions, was directed by Thomas Caruso and received two Outer Critics Circle Awards, in addition to nominations for four Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. Its original cast recording released by Broadway Records is streaming now on all major platforms, and is currently on the GRAMMY ballot for Best Musical Theater Album.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You