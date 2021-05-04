VIDEO: Christine Pedi Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 2pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in Wednesday, May 5 (2pm ET) as he chats with Broadway favorite Christine Pedi, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 9 (3pm and 8pm).