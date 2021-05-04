Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Christine Pedi Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 2pm!

Catch up with Christine ahead of her concert with Seth Rudetsky!

May. 4, 2021  

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in Wednesday, May 5 (2pm ET) as he chats with Broadway favorite Christine Pedi, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 9 (3pm and 8pm).

BUY TICKETS!

Christine Pedi's award winning cabaret shows have played all over the USA, London, South Africa & several of the 7 seas. She's the daily host of SiriusXM radio's On Broadway channel and on Saturdays dukes it out on the air with Seth Rudetsky on "The Dueling Divas." Theatre credits include: Broadway's Chicago as Mama Morton, Talk Radio, Little Me, and Off Broadway's long running satirical revues Newsical and Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk nomination). "The Lady of 1000 Voices," her vocal impressions can be seen and heard on YouTube, The Howard Stern Show and assorted commercials and cartoons. On Television she can be seen on the upcoming Dr. Death on NBC Peacock and was a "dead Soprano" (Mrs Bobby Baccala - He loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti). Recordings include her solo cd Good To Mama.


