VIDEO: BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates Black History Month- Live at 6:30pm!

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return tonight, February 28 at 6:30 pm EST, for a special special virtual concert experience celebrating Black History Month. The 5th annual concert will be filmed onstage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and presented right here at BroadwayWorld. The event will be hosted by Cameron and special guest host Asmeret Ghebremichael (Dreamgirls West End- Lorrell, The Book of Mormon-Nabulungi, Legally Blonde-Pilar, Spamalot, Wicked, Sweet Charity w/ Sutton Foster-Nickie). A lineup of Broadway favorites will take the stage to perform songs they love and speak on the importance, impact and legacy of Black influence and Artists on Broadway and beyond.

Check back at 6:30pm ET to watch live!

Although this event is a labor of love, a $10 'donation' from viewers is strongly encouraged to cover production costs and a charitable donation to causes promoting racial equality and inclusivity within the theatre community. Viewers can Venmo directly at @Ben-Cameron.

Broadway Sessions is committed to using its platform to promote and support Black artists and stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.