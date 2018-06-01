Upcoming CD Releases for June 2018

Redhead / La Pelirroja Selections From Original Cast Recording

Released on Stage Door Import on 6/1/18



Albert Hague and Dorothy Fields' musical 'Redhead' proved the surprise Broadway hit of 1959, winning the Tony Award for 'Best Musical'. The show also won awards for its choreography, costume design and for its leading performers Gwen Verdon, Richard Kiley and Leonard Stone. Set in the early 1900s, 'Redhead' is, moreover, something of a theatrical rarity - a musical whodunit. It tells the story of ... learn more...

Jones & Schmidt: Hidden Treasures, 1951-2001

Released on Harbinger on 6/1/18



This album is a retrospective that is a must-have for all lovers of musical theater. Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt first won fame as the creators of The Fantasticks- the longest-running musical in the history of the world, with more than 21,000 performances given in New York over a period of 58 years. But the Jones & Schmidt musicals also include Broadway classics such as I Do! I Do!, 110 in the Sh... learn more... | buy now...

My Fair Lady - 2018 Broadway Cast Recording

Released on Broadway Records on 6/8/18



Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as 'I Could Have Danced All Night,' 'Get Me to the Church on Time,' 'Wouldn t It Be Loverly,' 'On the Street Where You Live,' 'The Rain in Spain,' and 'I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face,' MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as 'one of the best musicals of the century,' by the Christian Science Monitor as 'a work of theatre magic,' and... learn more... | buy now...

Hope - Betty Buckley

Released on Palmetto Records on 6/8/18



Tony Award-winning Broadway legend BETTY BUCKLEY will release her inspiring and emotionally-compelling new live album Hope – a profound mix of Americana, pop, rock and standards – from Palmetto Records in physical, digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 8. Buckley will celebrate the album at Joe’s Pub at the Public in New York with an exclusive four-concert engagement from June 5 to 9. Buck... learn more...

2018 Tony Award Season

Released on Broadway Records on 6/8/18



Tony Award Productions and Broadway Records join forces to release the 2018 Tony Award® Season compilation album, available June 8, 2018. Each musical from the 2017-2018 season, including the 2018 Tony nominated musicals, have been invited to contribute a song to this new compilation album. A portion of the proceeds from the album will go to the American Theatre Wing and Broadway League’s arts ed... learn more...

The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter

Released on Kritzerland on 6/8/18



Kritzerland is proud to present a new CD release – a classic Cole Porter musical revue: BEN BAGLEY’S THE DECLINE AND FALL OF THE ENTIRE WORLD AS SEEN THOUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER Starring Kaye Ballard, Harold Lang, Carmen Alvarez, William Hickey, and Elmarie Wendel The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter is perhaps the longest title of a musical ... learn more...

The Best Of Gilbert & Sullivan

Released on H & H Music Ltd. on 6/8/18



Various Gilbert & Sullivan Operetta selections plus bonus DVD, Gilbert & Sullivan's Greatest Hits from London's Royal Albert Hall!! This beautifully packaged collection features over 80 of Gilbert & Sullivan's best loved songs and choruses. The recordings are among the finest available, made by the D'Oyle Carte Opera Company and The Glyndebourne Festival Opera & Chorus, conducted by Sir Malcom ... learn more... | buy now...

Arielle Jacobs: A Leap in the Dark - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below

Released on Broadway Records on 6/15/18



Currently starring on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs has been called “one of the greatest theater artists of her generation” with a “powerful voice” who “could sing her way to world peace… literally.” Her debut solo album "A Leap in the Dark - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" is a story of dreams, hope, faith, fighting for what you believe in, and taking chances. Ar... learn more...

James Shigeta - Scene One / We Speak The Same Language

Released on Stage Door Import on 6/29/18



James Shigeta is often cited as one of the most pioneering and ground breaking actors of his generation, being the first Asian-American actor to play leading roles in Hollywood. Shigeta is most known for his starring roles in films such as 'Bridge To The Sun', 'The Crimson Kimono' (for which he won the 1960 Golden Globe Award for 'Most Promising Newcomer'), 'Flower Drum Song' and 'Lost Horizon'. I... learn more... | buy now...

For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here

Related Articles

From This Author