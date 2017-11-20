This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 11/20/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/20/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: 2ooHr Yoga Teacher Training - Apprenticeship

Posted On: 11/17/2017

Are you looking for the flexibility to design the life and career that you want? Our apprenticeship program gives you the tools to do just that. How does it work? (In 4 Simple Steps) 1. 4 weeks of Yoga Teacher Training Our training is comprehensive and focuses on the fundamentals of yoga philosophy with strong emphasis on proper yoga alignment to protect yourself and your students. We will equip you with the knowledge of how to build a business out of teaching yoga. Our next pr... (more)

Posted On: 11/16/2017

Title: Assistant Box Office Manager Status: Full-Time, Seasonal (February 1 through August 31) 5 day work week February 1 through June 8 6 day work week June 11 through August 31 Reports to: Patron Services Manager and Director of Marketing and Communication Works with: All departments Supervises: Festival Interns, Box Office Staff Jacob’s Pillow is “the dance center of the nation” (The New York Times), a National Historic Landmark, recipient of the National Medal of A... (more)

Posted On: 11/16/2017

The Theatrical Division at the Capezio Flagship Store provides customer services to professional companies including Broadway, TV, Film, Professional Dance Companies, Professional Ballet Companies, National Tours, Regional Theatres and Celebrities. The division assists designers, choreographers, dancers, actors, company managers and directors with custom shoe fittings as well as provides professional customers with services in dance body wear and accessories. MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES - ... (more)

Posted On: 11/14/2017

Production company is looking for one New York City-based Theatre Assistant to be hired immediately; please do not apply if you cannot start right away and you don't live in the NYC area. To be considered you must have a minimum of a Bachelor's degree and a year of assistant experience in an agency or production company. Must know standard industry phone and scheduling etiquette, have extensive knowledge of Broadway theatre and be very familiar with the film/TV industry power-players including w... (more)

Posted On: 11/14/2017

Snaps by KMac is back with an indoor studio November special! - Indoor studio off the L/M trains - Shoot for an average of 2 hours, or when you feel you have what you need - Unlimited looks within that time frame - Receive a USB drive (yes, you get to keep this too) with all of your RAW files - In addition to that, all JPEGs are uploaded to a web gallery for immediate download for you to keep - $150, but book with a friend and you each get $50 off your session! Discounts also available f... (more)

Posted On: 11/14/2017

We are looking for an aspiring instructor, choreogpraphy and technique in Latin and or hiphop, and performances on live TV! Base pay plus commission. Preferable availability on Tuesday / Thursday evenings. Location is near Columbus Circle, NYC. Please email Olga@proamdanceteam.com with resume and cover letter explaining why you are fit for this role.... (more)

Posted On: 11/13/2017

NUO Spiritual Dance offers a FREE training program for professional dancers with a final project to be premiered in 2019. The training and rehearsal will be combined and led by masters in Ballet, Modern, Contemporary as well as Nuo AN, the founder of Nuo Spiritual Dance. The training is complimentary for dancers who will receive an extra of $100 per month. The upcoming audition is to be held Sunday, November 19th 2017 at 10:30am at Martha Graham School. Additional details will be provided in... (more)

Posted On: 11/10/2017

We are currently looking to hire both entry-level and advanced tutors to begin training in January 2018. A-List (www.alisteducation.com) is a small, innovative educational services provider. We are dedicated to helping students from all backgrounds achieve their academic goals and successfully prepare them for their educational futures. Our services range from in-home, private tutoring to group classes in schools and non-profits around the world. Our staff is made up of talented and unique... (more)

Posted On: 11/9/2017

Looking for energetic, hardworking, go getters to join our promotions company working for several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. This is a promotions job and does not require you to wear any sort of costume. Any sales experience is a strong plus - but mostly just looking for strong personalities. The job requires you to be outdoors rain or shine and on your feet. A fun job with fun people and flexible hours. Please submit a work related resume to MichaelDangora@aol.com... (more)

Posted On: 11/8/2017

I am offering top notch VOCAL COACHING in the heart of Midtown Manhattan - for just a DOLLAR A MINUTE! $20 for 20 min, $40 for 40 min and $60 for one hour and if you book back to back with a referral, you get an hour for just $50! I'm one of the best in town and you will LOVE the RESULTS! ... (more)

Posted On: 11/8/2017

SpotCo is a leading full-service arts and live entertainment advertising, marketing and branding agency. Based in New York City and strategically aligned with Dewynters in London and Hamburg, we continue to re-define how entertainment brands break through in an ever-changing world. We work hard, laugh hard, and form lasting client partnerships based on mutual trust and passion. From a show’s initial branding process to its ongoing campaigns, the integrated teams at SpotCo follow a core set of... (more)

Posted On: 11/7/2017

Audition to be held Sunday, November 19th at 10:30 in New York City. Audition location and additional details will be provided in a confirmation email after submission of materials. NUO Spiritual Dance offers a FREE training program for professional dancers with a final project to be premiered in 2019. ?Dancers joining NUO Spiritual Dance become trainees in the art of Spiritual Dance. They will receive about 20 hours of training, to take place over three weekdays, with the company each wee... (more)

Posted On: 11/6/2017

TROY FOUNDRY THEATRE: CALL FOR NEW PLAY SUBMISSIONS Troy Foundry Theatre, a 501(c) 3 professional theatre company in Troy, NY is accepting submissions for new plays. The selected plays will be presented in a staged reading format as a part of Troy Foundry Theatre’s new Dark Day Mondays Series, with the possibility of being considered for full staging. The plays selected during this round of submission will have Dark Day Monday readings in December of 2017 in the Theatre of Revolt: A Fest... (more)

Posted On: 11/1/2017

Bay Street Theater (BST) seeks a Production Manager (PM) for the 2018 summer mainstage season. This salaried position reports to the General Manager and works closely with the Artistic Director and Associate Producer/Company Manager. The PM position begins with part-time coordination (remote work optional) in March 2018 and is on-site, full-time in Sag Harbor, NY from approximately May 1, 2018 – September 8, 2018. Housing is provided for the duration of on-site work. The BST mainstage seaso... (more)

Posted On: 11/1/2017

Goodspeed Musicals seeks a Wigs & Hair Stylist to finish out our 2017 season Nov 10-December 17. Duties include hair/wig changes during performances, assisting the wardrobe department with quick changes, and performing maintenance on all wigs & facial hair. Applicants must have a knowledge of period hair styling on both wigs & performers. Professional theatrical experience in running quick changes and backstage tracking involving wigs, facial hair, and costumes is a must. EOE. Housing availa... (more)

Posted On: 10/31/2017

Wyndham Vacation Ownership is the world's largest vacation ownership company with an impressive list of world-renowned destinations. We've grown and excelled by remaining true to our corporate values of integrity, accountability and exceptional customer service. It is the strong values and "Count On Me" service promise of being respectful, being responsive and delivering great experiences exhibited by our team that continues to set us apart from the rest! The primary purpose of the Outside Ma... (more)

Posted On: 10/27/2017

Theatre-Musical Director... (more)

Posted On: 10/26/2017

NOW HIRING: Assistant Box Office Manager Full time position. Must be available to work some evenings and weekends. Knowledge of the OvationTix ticketing software a plus. Must have good customer skills. Resumes should be sent to Kelly Berwick (kelly@patchoguetheatre.org).... (more)

Posted On: 10/25/2017

Title: Event Production Coordinator Status: Seasonal; Full-Time April 30, 2018 through September 2, 2018 Pay Range: $550-$650week + Room and Board Reports to: Festival Production Coordinator Works with: Festival staff, visiting company members Supervises: Production interns as assigned The Event Production Coordinator is a member of the Production Department and reports directly to the Director of Technical Production. The Event Production Coordinator is expected to be able to function... (more)

Posted On: 10/25/2017

Title: Ted Shawn Theatre Master Electrician Status: Seasonal; Full-Time April 30, 2018 through September 1, 2018 Pay Range: $550-$650/week +Room and Board Reports to: Ted Shawn Theater Production Manager Works with: Festival staff, visiting company members Supervises: Production interns as assigned The Master Electrician is a member of the Production Department and reports directly to the Ted Shawn Theatre Production Manager. The Master Electrician is expected to be able to function in... (more)

Posted On: 10/24/2017

About Lotus Lee Foundation: Founded in 2017, the Lotus Lee Foundation is a non profit theatre organization in New York City partnered with the Lotus Lee Drama Studio which was founded in China in 2015. Lotus Lee is a pioneer of theatre in China, specializing in theatrical planning, investment, production, performance, marketing, and bringing new technology to the theatre. Lotus Lee Foundation strongly believe in cultural exchange, in bringing these two countries together, and in sharing our ... (more)

Posted On: 10/24/2017

The Senior Development Officer (SDO) will provide strategic direction and leadership for a full range of development activities including annual giving, major gifts, foundation relations, special events and corporate sponsorships. ArtsEmerson, Boston’s premier presenter of contemporary theatre, and HowlRound, an online knowledge commons for and by and for the theater community, both sit within the Office of The Arts, and the SDO will have the opportunity to bring innovative approaches to cont... (more)

Posted On: 10/24/2017

Great Plains Theatre, in Abilene, KS, is accepting applications for an Assistant Technical Director. Great Plains Theatre is a SPT Equity Theatre that produces 4 professional shows each year, as well as 3 youth shows. The ATD position will be responsible either for the lighting designs for our shows, or sound designs. The ATD will also assist the TD in all aspects of scenery construction, maintenance , and stage operations. The TD will also help manage and maintain safety standards for our vo... (more)

Posted On: 10/20/2017

Roselle Park High School is seeking a Set designer for our 2018 Spring Musical. This is a part-time position. A few staff meetings will occur November and December, with set construction occurring January through March 2018. Responsibilities: - Designing overall set concept - Producing plans and drawings of sets - Preparing and managing set budget - Working with student crew/parents to complete building of the set Requirements: - Minimum 60 college credits/Substitute Certification (or... (more)

Posted On: 10/20/2017

