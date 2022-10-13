See the FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Cast in Conversation With Tovah Feldshuh at 92NY

On Sunday, October 30, the 92nd Street Y will present a special in-person-only evening of conversation and performances with the cast of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish as it prepares for a limited-run return engagement Off-Broadway this November.

The event will be moderated by acclaimed star of the stage and screen Tovah Feldshuh, a six-time Emmy & Tony nominee currently starring as Mrs. Rosie Brice on Broadway in Funny Girl, and feature Oscar- and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish star Steven Skybell (who plays Tevye), and Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek, whose vision first brought Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish to life on the New York stage.

Throughout the event, audience members will be treated to a performance of several of the blockbuster hit's signature songs from returning cast members Jennifer Babiak and Stephanie Lynne Mason, as well as Steven Skybell, and Zalmen Mlotek on piano.

Tickets for the in-person 92Y event - which begins at 7:00 PM - start at $25 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203059®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.92ny.org%2Fevent%2Ffiddler-on-the-roof-in-yiddish?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals, a New York Times Critic's Pick, will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022, to January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Fiddler on the Roof is presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles. Tickets are on sale at nytf.org/fiddler or at Telecharge.com (212-239-6200). For group sales, contact Caryl Goldsmith or Scott Mallalieu at Great White Way at 212-889-4300.

The acclaimed production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar- and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey. Steven Skybell will recreate his award-winning performance as Tevye, a milkman, navigating family, faith and changing traditions in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka. Key elements of Jerome Robbins' choreography are included with Staging and New Choreography by Staś Kmieć.

Many of the performers from the 2018 production return to join Skybell as Tevye. They include Jennifer Babiak, reprising her celebrated role as Golde, as well as Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik), and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl). The ensemble features old favorites and new faces, including John Giesige (Swing), Kirk Geritano (Avrom), Abby Goldfarb (Ensemble), Raquel Nobile (Shprintse), Jonathan Quigley (Chaim) Nick Raynor (Yosl/Dancer/Ensemble), Kayleen Seidl (Ensemble), Adam B. Shapiro (Der Rov/Ensemble), Jodi Snyder (Beylke, Frume-Sore), James Monroe Števko (Mendl/Ensemble), Ron Tal (Ensemble), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Der Fidler), Bobby Underwood (Der Gradavoy), and Mikhl Yashinsky (Nokhum/Mordkhe).

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony Award winner Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and hair/wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Watson. NYTF Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek is musical director and conductor, with orchestrations by Larry Blank. Merete Muenter is associate director of the production, with NYTF associate artistic director Motl Didner on board as associate director and supertitle designer. Veronica Aglow serves as production stage manager, with Kat West on board as production supervisor and Tinc Productions and Michael Costa making up the production management team. Jamibeth Margolis, CSA is casting director.

Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein based on stories by Sholem Aleichem, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Yiddish translation is by Shraga Friedman. The original 1964 Broadway production, produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical has been playing on world stages ever since its original Broadway production.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, originally produced in 2018, sold out for six months before moving uptown to Off-Broadway's Stage 42 where it played for a year. The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, a New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citation, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical Revival, and a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Steven Skybell. Earlier this year, NYTF staged the New York premiere of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's award-winning Harmony.

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with English and Russian supertitles is produced by the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene in association with Hal Luftig, Jana Robbins, LHC Theatrical, Jenny Steingart, Steven Chaikelson, Ruth Hendel, Braemar House Productions, Jamie deRoy & friends, Nina Korelitz Matza/Nicola Behrman, Anita Waxman/Martin H Borell, and The Shubert Organization in association with Sandy Block, Roy Gabay, Executive Producer.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is available on Time Life Music Distributed by Warner Bros.

Tovah Feldshuh

currently starring as Mrs. Rosie Brice on Broadway in Funny Girl, is a six-time Emmy & Tony nominee and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. For her theatre work, she has won four Drama Desks, four Outer Critics Circle, three Dramalogues, the Obie, the Theatre World, the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards for Best Actress. She is a playwright, concert artist, and the author of her first memoir, LILYVILLE: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played which became number 1 in Parent-Child Relationships on Amazon. Before the pandemic, she created the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Los Angeles premiere of Sisters in Law. Her last night club act was Tovah is LEONA!, portraying the infamous Queen of Mean, Leona Helmsley, which has played successfully all over the US. Before Funny Girl, she portrayed Dr. Ruth Westheimer on stage in Mark St. Germain's one-woman tour-de-force Becoming Dr. Ruth in New York City's Safra Hall in the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Her latest film is Focus Feature's Armageddon Time opposite Anthony Hopkins which releases nationwide on November 11th, 2022. Tovah is the recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanities Award, Hadassah's Myrtle Wreath & Mother of the Year Award and the Israel Peace Medal. www.tovahfeldshuh.com

Joel Grey

(Director). Broadway: Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard (Roundabout Theatre Company), Anything Goes, Wicked, Chicago, George M! (Tony Award nomination), Cabaret (Tony Award). Off-Broadway: The Normal Heart, in 1986, co-directed the Tony-winning Broadway premiere in 2011. Film: Cabaret (Academy Award), Buffalo Bill and the Indians, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Dancer in the Dark, The Seven Percent Solution, Man on a Swing. Joel is an internationally exhibited photographer with four published books: Pictures I Had to Take (2003), Looking Hard at Unexamined Things (2006), 1.3-Images From My Phone (2009) and The Billboard Papers (2013). His memoir, Master of Ceremonies, was released in 2016 (Flatiron Press).

Steven Skybell

(Tevye) most recently starred Off-Broadway in the New York premiere of Karen Hartman's play The Lucky Star. Pre-pandemic, he starred for two years as Tevye in Joel Grey's acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, for which he received the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical. Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Pal Joey, Wicked, The Full Monty, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Cafe Crown, and Ah, Wilderness! Off-Broadway appearances include Babette's Feast, Cymbeline, and Antigone in New York (Obie Award). Other credits include: Camelot (Helen Hayes nomination). Broken Glass and Caucasian Chalk Circle (both Connecticut Critics Circle nominations), and Henry V (Shakespeare's Globe, London). Skybell's numerous TV and film credits include "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "Elementary," "Chicago PD," Cradle Will Rock, and Simply Irresistible.

Zalmen Mlotek

is an internationally recognized authority on Yiddish folk and theater music as well as a leading figure in the Jewish theatre and concert worlds. For the past 20 years, Zalmen Mlotek has been the Artistic Director and conductor at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. He brought Yiddish-Klezmer music to Broadway and Off-Broadway stages with the Tony-nominated Those Were the Days and Drama Desk Nominated Amerike - The Golden Land. He serves as Music Director for most NYTF productions, including the Drama Desk Nominated musical, THE GOLDEN BRIDE. His music can be heard in over two-dozen recordings and films, has taught and performed all over the world and worked with countless singers including Jan Peerce, Theodore Bikel and Mandy Patinkin. He is currently the musical director and conductor of critically acclaimed, Fidler Afn Dakh (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), directed by Joel Grey. Mlotek received his musical training at the Juilliard School of Music and studied under Leonard Bernstein.

National Yiddish Theatre

Now entering its 108th season, the Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF is in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director Dominick Balletta, NYTF is dedicated to creating a living legacy through the arts, connecting generations and bridging communities. NYTF aims to bring history to life by reviving and restoring lost and forgotten work, commissioning new work, and adapting pre-existing work for the 21st Century. Serving a diverse audience comprised of performing arts patrons, cultural enthusiasts, Yiddish-language aficionados and the general public, the company presents plays, musicals, concerts, lectures, interactive educational workshops and community-building activities in English and Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles accompanying performances. NYTF provides access to a century-old cultural legacy and inspires the imaginations of the next generation to contribute to this valuable body of work.