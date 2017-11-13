Save Up to $35 to See John Leguizamo in LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

Direct from The Public Theatre, Emmy and Obie Award winner John Leguizamo (Ghetto Klown) schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Tony Taccone, directs this incendiary new show from one of the most provocatively hilarious satirists in American theater.

