Save $30 to See LONG LOST from Manhattan Theatre Club

May. 8, 2019  

Save $30 to See LONG LOST from Manhattan Theatre ClubThe Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such works as Time Stands Still and Dinner with Friends returns to MTC with a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation.

When troubled Billy appears out-of-the-blue in his estranged brother David's Wall Street office, he soon tries to re-insert himself into the comfortable life David has built with his philanthropist wife and college-age son. What does Billy really want?

Can he be trusted? And how much can family bonds smooth over past rifts? Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Proof at MTC) directs this riveting new work from one of today's greatest observers of modern life, Donald Margulies.

Pricing: $59 (Regular $89), doesn't include $2.50 Facility Fee
Code: BWWLL

