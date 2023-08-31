Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day

The sale must end 9/6 at 2:59 AM EST.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day

It doesn't matter if you're shopping back to school or back to the office, the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop has major savings for you just in time for Labor Day Weekend!

For a limited time, save 25% on select merchandise when you spend just $75 in the shop. Check out some of the most popular products below, and click here to browse the sale.

Shop now!

Beetlejuice Unisex Beetle Joggers

Beetlejuice Unisex Beetle Joggers image These 100% cotton vintage wash unisex joggers feature the show's logo and beetle. Ribbed cotton cuff and waistband, drawstring at waist. Two side pockets and a back pocket.


Buy Now»

Hadestown Show Art Tee

Hadestown Show Art Tee image

Unisex mineral wash tee with Hadestown logo and flower.


Buy Now»

Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin

Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin image

Red enamel flower pin with Hadestown backing card.


Buy Now»

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee image Unisex black crew neck tee featuring the show logo.


Buy Now»

Anastasia Teal Journey Tank

Anastasia Teal Journey Tank image Teal women's tank featuring "Journey To The Past" on the front with the show logo on the back.


Buy Now»

Come From Away Yellow Islander Hat

Come From Away Yellow Islander Hat image Whether you come from the rock or come from away everyone's an islander with this embroidered hat. It features a pre-curved bill D-ring fastener and a padded sweatband for extra comfort.


Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot Glass

Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot Glass image A simple black unisex tee with "I Can't Iâ€™m in Tech!" in white. Available in sizes S-2XL.


Buy Now»

Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee

Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee image Midnight Navy heathered cotton short sleeve unisex tee with COME FROM AWAY logo on the front and globe design image on the back.


Buy Now»

Anastasia National Tour Tee

Anastasia National Tour Tee image This 100% cotton tour tee in maroon features the ANASTASIA logo printed on the front and the National Tour cities listed on the back in gold metallic.


Buy Now»

Hairspray Tour Logo Tee

Hairspray Tour Logo Tee image The only thing better than Hairspray is this light blue HAIRSPRAY unisex tee, featuring the show logo on the front and You Can't Stop the Beat lyrics on the back.


Buy Now»

The Rock Scenic Unisex Tee

The Rock Scenic Unisex Tee image Dark heathered gold tee featuring a scenic design of Newfoundland and Welcome to the Rock. Don't miss the moose!


Buy Now»

Hadestown Long Sleeve Tour Tee

Hadestown Long Sleeve Tour Tee image Celebrate the Hadestown tour with this unisex black long sleeve tee featuring HADESTOWN on the front, with the first national tour cities listed on the back. Available in sizes XS-2XL.


Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point of View Hoodie

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point of View Hoodie image This unisex mineral washed hoodie is made of 100% ringspun cotton and features dolman sleeves, show logo, and lyric sleeve.


Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan image This unisex 100% blue/white combed ringspun cotton raglan features 3/4 sleeves and song lyric.


Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee image This royal blue crewneck tee is made of 100% ringspun combed cotton and features the show's logo.


Buy Now»

Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug

Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug image This two-tone 14oz ceramic mug features the show's logo and song title, "What Are You Thirsty For?" Microwave safe. Hand-wash recommended.


Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask image This 6oz. stainless steel hip flask features the song title, "What are You Thirsty For?"


Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Photo Tee

Parade Unisex Photo Tee image Unisex logo tee featuring the Parade key art with Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond on the front. 100% ringspun U.S. cotton Ribbed crewneck collar with shoulder-to-shoulder taping Available in sizes Small through 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee image Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say "Howdy" not "Shalom". Features the Parade logo on the left sleeve Made of 100% airlume and ringspun cotton Coverstitches collar and sleeves with shoulder-to-shoulder taping and side seams Unisex sizing: available in sizes Small through 2X-Large


Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Unisex Over Pullover image Unisex pullover creneck featuring the song title This Is Not Over Yet. Made of fleece lined 50% cotton 50% polyester Double needle stitching at the shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs Classic fit - available in sizes Small through 2X-Large


Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Pride Logo Tee

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Pride Logo Tee image Unisex teal colored shirt featuring the Kimberly Akimbo logo and the line, I'm with the one I love from the song Skater Planet . Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Wicked Unisex Pride Tee

Wicked Unisex Pride Tee image Festivate Pride with this black unisex tee featuring Friend of Elphaba Pride artwork.


Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Unisex Pride Tee

Some Like It Hot Unisex Pride Tee image White tee featuring the Some Like It Hot logo on the front with the colors of the inclusive pride flag. Unisex sizing. Available in Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Unisex Pride Beetle Tee

Beetlejuice Unisex Pride Beetle Tee image Lavender tee featuring a beetle in the inclusive pride flag colors on the front. The back features the Beetlejuice logo in the inclusive pride colors. Unisex sizing. Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Hairspray 2023 Pride Tank Top

Hairspray 2023 Pride Tank Top image White tank top featuring the line, I'll be yours forever 'cause I never want to be without love from the song Without Love. Unisex sizing. Available in sizes X-Small - 3X-large.


Buy Now»

Hairspray 2023 Pride Pin

Hairspray 2023 Pride Pin image This limited edition enamel pin features a hairspray can with the inclusive pride flag colors spraying out the Hairspray logo in blue.


Buy Now»

Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee

Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee image Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.


Buy Now»

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie image

Blue pullover hoodie featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front and Club Millennium on the back. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee

Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee image This black tee features the Here Lies Love logo in a collage. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee image Purple tee featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

The Cottage Drink Tee

The Cottage Drink Tee image Unisex t-shirt featuring some of the drinks from the keyart. The Cottage logo is featured on the back. Sizes run Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

The Cottage Space Tee

The Cottage Space Tee image Fitted t-shirt with the line A woman needs her own space to hear herself think on the front and The Cottage logo on the left sleeve. Sizing runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3

Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3 image Unisex crew neck tee celebrating Wicked's home in New York City.


Buy Now»

MJ: The Musical Water Bottle

MJ: The Musical Water Bottle image Water bottle featuring the MJ keyart.


Buy Now»

MJ: The Musical Dancer Pin

MJ: The Musical Dancer Pin image Lapel pin featuring the dancer from MJ's keyart.


Buy Now»

Six Parr Costume Pin

Six Parr Costume Pin image Catherine Parr's costume enamel pin from Six The Musical.


Buy Now»

Six Howard Costume Pin

Six Howard Costume Pin image K. Howard's costume enamel pin from Six The Musical.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee image


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee

Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee image Unisex tie-dye with 88.0 MPH and the DeLorean on the front and the Back to the Future logo on the back. Sizing runs X-Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee image Unisex tee featuring the Back to the Future Broadway keyart. Sizes run X-Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

The Shark is Broken Unisex Logo Zip Hoodie

The Shark is Broken Unisex Logo Zip Hoodie image

Unisex Zip Hoodie featuring The Shark is Broken logo on the front and the keyart on the back. Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

The Shark is Broken Logo Raglan Tee

The Shark is Broken Logo Raglan Tee image Unisex raglan tee featuring The Shark Is Broken logo. Sizing runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

The Shark is Broken Logo Hat

The Shark is Broken Logo Hat image Grey hat featuring The Shark Is Broken on the front and Bruce Is Dead on the back. One size fits most.


Buy Now»



RELATED STORIES

1
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Shop our Back to School Sale! Buy two tees, get one 50% off with the code BUY2GET1!

2
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Shark is Broken in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

3
Shop BACK TO THE FUTURE Merch in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop BACK TO THE FUTURE Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Take a look at merch and souvenirs from Back to the Future in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop including the Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee, the 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee, the Time Machine Floating Pen, and more!

4
Shop HERE LIES LOVE Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop HERE LIES LOVE Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Take a look at official merchandise from Here Lies Love in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Bring the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel including the Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee, the Reversible Bucket Hat, and more!

From This Author - Team BWW

Unveiling the Terror: Stephen King's MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens TheatreUnveiling the Terror: Stephen King's MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/30/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/30/2023
Video: Meet the Newest Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu!Video: Meet the Newest Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu!
BroadwayWorld Launches The Broadway Match-Up GameBroadwayWorld Launches The Broadway Match-Up Game

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You