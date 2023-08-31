Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day

The sale must end 9/6 at 2:59 AM EST.
It doesn't matter if you're shopping back to school or back to the office, the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop has major savings for you just in time for Labor Day Weekend!
For a limited time, save 25% on select merchandise when you spend just $75 in the shop. Check out some of the most popular products below, and click here to browse the sale.
These 100% cotton vintage wash unisex joggers feature the show's logo and beetle. Ribbed cotton cuff and waistband, drawstring at waist. Two side pockets and a back pocket.
Unisex mineral wash tee with Hadestown logo and flower.
Red enamel flower pin with Hadestown backing card.
Unisex black crew neck tee featuring the show logo.
Teal women's tank featuring "Journey To The Past" on the front with the show logo on the back.
Whether you come from the rock or come from away everyone's an islander with this embroidered hat. It features a pre-curved bill D-ring fastener and a padded sweatband for extra comfort.
A simple black unisex tee with "I Can't Iâ€™m in Tech!" in white. Available in sizes S-2XL.
Midnight Navy heathered cotton short sleeve unisex tee with COME FROM AWAY logo on the front and globe design image on the back.
This 100% cotton tour tee in maroon features the ANASTASIA logo printed on the front and the National Tour cities listed on the back in gold metallic.
The only thing better than Hairspray is this light blue HAIRSPRAY unisex tee, featuring the show logo on the front and You Can't Stop the Beat lyrics on the back.
Dark heathered gold tee featuring a scenic design of Newfoundland and Welcome to the Rock. Don't miss the moose!
Celebrate the Hadestown tour with this unisex black long sleeve tee featuring HADESTOWN on the front, with the first national tour cities listed on the back. Available in sizes XS-2XL.
This unisex mineral washed hoodie is made of 100% ringspun cotton and features dolman sleeves, show logo, and lyric sleeve.
This unisex 100% blue/white combed ringspun cotton raglan features 3/4 sleeves and song lyric.
This royal blue crewneck tee is made of 100% ringspun combed cotton and features the show's logo.
This two-tone 14oz ceramic mug features the show's logo and song title, "What Are You Thirsty For?" Microwave safe. Hand-wash recommended.
This 6oz. stainless steel hip flask features the song title, "What are You Thirsty For?"
Unisex logo tee featuring the Parade key art with Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond on the front. 100% ringspun U.S. cotton Ribbed crewneck collar with shoulder-to-shoulder taping Available in sizes Small through 2X-Large.
Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say "Howdy" not "Shalom". Features the Parade logo on the left sleeve Made of 100% airlume and ringspun cotton Coverstitches collar and sleeves with shoulder-to-shoulder taping and side seams Unisex sizing: available in sizes Small through 2X-Large
Unisex pullover creneck featuring the song title This Is Not Over Yet. Made of fleece lined 50% cotton 50% polyester Double needle stitching at the shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs Classic fit - available in sizes Small through 2X-Large
Unisex teal colored shirt featuring the Kimberly Akimbo logo and the line, I'm with the one I love from the song Skater Planet . Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.
Festivate Pride with this black unisex tee featuring Friend of Elphaba Pride artwork.
White tee featuring the Some Like It Hot logo on the front with the colors of the inclusive pride flag. Unisex sizing. Available in Small - 3X-Large.
Lavender tee featuring a beetle in the inclusive pride flag colors on the front. The back features the Beetlejuice logo in the inclusive pride colors. Unisex sizing. Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.
White tank top featuring the line, I'll be yours forever 'cause I never want to be without love from the song Without Love. Unisex sizing. Available in sizes X-Small - 3X-large.
This limited edition enamel pin features a hairspray can with the inclusive pride flag colors spraying out the Hairspray logo in blue.
Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.
Blue pullover hoodie featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front and Club Millennium on the back. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.
This black tee features the Here Lies Love logo in a collage. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.
Purple tee featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.
Unisex t-shirt featuring some of the drinks from the keyart. The Cottage logo is featured on the back. Sizes run Small - 2X-Large.
Fitted t-shirt with the line A woman needs her own space to hear herself think on the front and The Cottage logo on the left sleeve. Sizing runs Small - 2X-Large.
Unisex crew neck tee celebrating Wicked's home in New York City.
Water bottle featuring the MJ keyart.
Lapel pin featuring the dancer from MJ's keyart.
Catherine Parr's costume enamel pin from Six The Musical.
K. Howard's costume enamel pin from Six The Musical.
Unisex tie-dye with 88.0 MPH and the DeLorean on the front and the Back to the Future logo on the back. Sizing runs X-Small - 3X-Large.
Unisex tee featuring the Back to the Future Broadway keyart. Sizes run X-Small - 3X-Large.
Unisex Zip Hoodie featuring The Shark is Broken logo on the front and the keyart on the back. Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.
Unisex raglan tee featuring The Shark Is Broken logo. Sizing runs Small - 2X-Large.
Grey hat featuring The Shark Is Broken on the front and Bruce Is Dead on the back. One size fits most.
