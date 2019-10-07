Review Roundup: Joshua Henry Stars In THE WRONG MAN At MCC Theater - See What The Critics Are Saying!

MCC Theater presents the highly anticipated World Premiere production of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan. stars three-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. See the reviews!

The production marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award-winning and two-time Emmy Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Emmy, three-time Tony®, four-time Grammy® Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. The production will also feature choreography by two-time Emmy Award®-winning choreographer Travis Wall.

The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey + Company. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella. Tickets are now available at mcctheater.org

In this singular and exciting new work, The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: In the opening scenes of "The Wrong Man," it appears that Golan's strong suit as a composer is rhythm as he indulges repeatedly in a heightened recitative that veers into patter songs. They are, however, not your typical patter songs that dazzle with wit and humor. Golan's work here is more a stream of consciousness where dark thoughts and deep emotions flow, tumble around and finally come together for an uneasy rest, only to erupt again into another song. Gradually, strong melodies do emerge, and the rapid-fire, almost hallucinatory patter functions as a bridge between those very affecting and varied ariosos.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: Henry is as strong as you'd expect in The Wrong Man, singing and acting his way through numerous numbers and whipping the audience to a not-infrequent frenzy. Even so, this reviewer left the sparklingly new Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space not quite enthused nor convinced. Golan's musical tells of Duran, a fictional character who is accused of a murder that we see and that he did not commit. The corpse is his girlfriend Mariana (Ciara Renée); the murderer is Mariana's husband, here called "Man in Black" (Ryan Vasquez, from-you guessed it-Hamilton); and the falsely accused "wrong man" is rather simplistically framed, with the murder weapon placed into his innocent hands.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Were the sung-through-danced-through Wrong Man only watched and not listened to, the above bunch would have a stark-raving hit on their creative hands-and that goes especially for the hard-working singer-dancers, at least three of whom are Hamilton alumni from here and there. But-here comes the fly-in-the-salving-ointment complaint-The Wrong Man wants to give the impression that it's dispensing some meaning observations on justice in an unjust, inescapably cruel society, but as it proceeds to the end of its intermissionless 90-minute way, the aspiring tuner adds up to no more than shallow musical-drama, fare that's somehow reminiscent of 1930s Depression flicks wherein someone might have chanted "Remember My Forgotten Man."

