Register For Alex Wong's Stage Door Q&A To Celebrate BETTER NATE THAN EVER

To celebrate the release of Better Nate Than Ever, now streaming on Disney+, learn from Alex Wong - a featured dancer in the film. Participants can submit their questions in advance, as well ask ask questions in person (virtually) during the session.

The Q&A will be held virtually, on zoom, April 12th, at 6 PM ET.

The comedy adventure stars Aria Brooks (Libby), Joshua Bassett (Anthony), Michelle Federer (Sherrie) and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz (Rex) and Lisa Kudrow (Aunt Heidi).

In the film, 13 year old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves.

However, when he and his best friend LIBBY mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn...