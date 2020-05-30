RECAP: Cheyenne Jackson and Jenn Gambatese Sang on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Friday night (8pm) with Cheyenne Jackson, Kate Baldwin, and Jenn Gambatese.
Cheyenne Jackson shared when he discovered his love for the American Songbook. "My mom is a wonderful singer...and she had tons and tons of music playing in the house, my dad too...my dad loved Elvis and Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan and my mom loved Judy Collins and Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell. One of my favorite things to do with my mom was to go to yard sales and find albums and tapes...one time I came across a tape called "Billie, Ella, Lena, and Sarah." All four, the leading ladies of Jazz and my brain exploded. I had never heard of any of them or their voices and that's when I started falling in love with the American Songbook, like all eleven-year-old boys."
Kate Baldwin joined to chat with Cheyenne about FINIAN'S RAINBOW. "I remember us doing the show at Encores! and there was a reprise of us doing "Old Devil Moon" and for some reason one night I decided to pick the wrong note to sing and you fully harmonized with me on the wrong note and you looked at me like 'what?' and then harmonized with me and then we slid offstage...I was mortified."
Later, Jenn Gambatese joined and sang "I Have Confidence" from THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Cheyenne Jackson sang "Hope" by Jason Robert Brown.
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
