Positions with the Public Theater, Pennsylvania Shakespeare, Pasadena Playhouse, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 12/14

Full Time Jobs: Director of Education

JOB POSTING: DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION 42nd Street Moon (San Francisco, CA), a non-profit musical theatre Production Company celebrating its 26th season, is looking for a dynamic individual to become our Education Director and significantly expand our enrollment current offerings into a top-level year-round program. Full-time salaried position with start date of March 1, 2019. MoonSchool is the Education and Outreach program of 42nd Street Moon which currently consists of thee two-week summ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California - Director of Development Search ABOUT THE PLAYHOUSE The Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California is a $7M League of Resident Theaters (LORT) B theater located in beautiful Pasadena, California. In 2016, The Pasadena Playhouse board appointed Danny Feldman to the newly created role of Producing Artistic Director (combination of traditional artistic director and managing director responsibilities) to lead a renaissance for the organizati... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wigs Master

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Wigs Master to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Wigs Master The Wig Master will work with the Costume Designer on all productions to create wig, facial hair, and makeup styles that express the Costume Designer's artistic vision. This consists of approximately 20 - 30 men's and women's wigs... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wigs Assistant

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Wigs Assistant to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Wigs Assistant The Wig Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Wig Master in creating wig and facial hair styles for the three Mainstage Musicals and Theatre for Young Audience production. The Wig Assistant will maintain the styles ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Costume Crafts Artisans to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Costume Crafts Artisan The Crafts Artisan is responsible for the creation, collection or alteration of all craft projects for each show, including millinery, dying, jewelry, masks, shoe alteration, skin parts, etc. Contract extends ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Dresser

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Dressers to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Dresser Dressers are responsible for all pre- and post-show duties as assigned by the Wardrobe Supervisor, as well as show duties such as pre-sets, quick changes and emergency repairs. This position is responsible for the daily maintenance of the ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Draper

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Drapers to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Drapers Drapers are responsible for draping, patterning and managing construction. Drapers will supervise a First Hand and Stitchers, attend fittings, and manage alterations. Strong period construction skills a must. Experience with tailoring, a ... (more)

Temp Jobs: First Hand

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking First Hands to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. First Hand The First Hand will work as a team with the Draper to build and alter costumes for each show. They will assist the Draper with all phases of costume construction including cutting, sewing and fitting. They will also assist with the ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stitcher

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Stitchers to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Stitcher The Costume Shop Stitcher sews costumes for a theatre company, using industrial or domestic sewing machines and hand sewing. The stitcher provides assistance to the patternmakers as needed, sews mock-ups and sews actual costumes in a vari... (more)

Temp Jobs: Carpenter

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Carpenters for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Carpenter Carpenters are directly responsible for creating scenic pieces from wood, metal, foam, or plastic. Daily work assignments and project deadlines are set by the Technical Director. Experience with nontraditional rigging, welding, and ability to... (more)

Temp Jobs: Props Master

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Props Master for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Properties Master The Props Master works with the Director, Scenic Designer, Technical Director, and their own staff to collect, alter, and/or manufacture the hand props, furniture props, and set dressings required by each production. They are respo... (more)

Temp Jobs: Props Carpenter

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Props Carpenter for our 2019 Season. The season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Properties Carpenter The Props Carpenter works under the supervision of the Props Master. They are responsible for providing props and set dressing for all productions. Requires knowledge of carpentry and basic computer graphics. Sewing and experience with so... (more)

Temp Jobs: Scenic Artists

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Scenic Artists for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Scenic Artists Scenic Artists are responsible for painting all scenic elements (scenery, drops, props, floors, etc.) for each production. Scenic Artists may be asked to do certain scenic treatments as required by the designer, including foam car... (more)

Temp Jobs: Assistant Master Electrician

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking an Assistant Master Electrician to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Assistant Master Electrician The Assistant Master Electrician is responsible for assisting the Master Electrician in leading an electrics crew in implementing the lighting design for each production of our season. The AME will ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Electricians

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Electricians for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Electricians/Spot Light Operators Electricians are responsible for the hang/focus, practical wiring and maintaining the productions as well as operating follow spots during the run of the shows. Working knowledge of the ETC ION, moving lights, LED tap... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grant Writer

The Public Theater is seeking a Grant Writer who will report to the Director of Institutional Partnerships and is responsible for developing and writing grant proposals to foundations and other grant-making organizations and will persuasively communicate the Public's mission and programs to potential funders. The Public's partnerships include foundations such as Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Shubert Foundation; corporate partners such as Bank of America, Jet Blue, and Time W... (more)

: Manager of Institutional Giving

The Public Theater is seeking a Manager of Institutional Giving who will report to the Director of Institutional Partnerships and is responsible for the generation and growth of varied revenue through cultivating, building, and maintaining high quality relationships with institutional partners. The Public's partnerships include foundations such as Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Shubert Foundation; corporate partners such as Bank of America, Jet Blue, and Time Warner; and gove... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Housekeeper/Porter

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is currently seeking a full-time housekeeper/porter to help maintain the overall cleanliness of The Theater. Candidate should be reliable and dependable and be able to communicate clearly. Daily tasks to include but are not limited to: - Vacuum, sweep, mop and otherwise clean/maintain the floors and carpets - Scour, wash, clean/maintain all wash basins, sinks and toilets - Dust, polish and clean/maintain all surfaces in the theater; spot clean wa... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Valet Captain

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is currently looking for a Valet Captain to join our team. In order to ensure that the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport's customer service standards are upheld and valet tasks are performed efficiently, a valet captain oversees the staffing, training and daily duties of the valet team. Candidates should have: - A clean background check and driving record - Excellent communication and customer service skills - The ability to work flexible hour... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Valet Parkers

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is currently looking for Valet Parkers All applicants must have the following: - Weekend and Night Availability REQUIRED - A clean, valid state-issued license - A neat and clean cut appearance; no visible piercings or tattoos - An outgoing and friendly disposition - Ability to communicate with all of our patrons - Excellent Customer Service skills Great position for college students! Please send email to bhallisey@engemantheater.com with wo... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Bartender

Bartenders must be extremely outgoing, reliable, friendly, clean-cut, and consistently offer the highest quality customer service. Bartending experience is necessary for this position. - Must be able to work flexible hours, including late nights, weekends and holidays. - Excellent communication skills - Must be honest, hospitable and enthusiastic - Work quickly & efficiently while providing a great experience to our guests - Ability to learn/use computer system. - Good analytical skills,... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Hosts/Hostesses.

The John W. Engeman Theater, Long Island's only year round professional theater, in the heart of Northport village, is looking for energetic Hosts and Hostesses. Hosts/Hostesses must be extremely outgoing, friendly, clean-cut,and consistently offer the highest quality customer service. - Must be able to work flexible hours, including late nights, weekends and holidays. - Must be motivated and show initiative - Excellent communication skills - Exhibits high level of commitment - Must b... (more)

Internships: Artistic Programming Intern

The Ford's Theatre Intern Program offers challenging and diverse experiences related to its unique mission as a professional theatre, historic site, world-class museum and learning center. Qualified college students, graduates and career-changing professionals who are actively pursuing careers in related fields are welcome. Internships at Ford's Theatre require a commitment of at least 20 hours per week and include an available stipend to help offset travel and other expenses. Ford's Theatre ... (more)

Internships: Lighting and Set Design Intern

The Ford's Theatre Intern Program offers challenging and diverse experiences related to its unique mission as a professional theatre, historic site, world-class museum and learning center. Qualified college students, graduates and career-changing professionals who are actively pursuing careers in related fields are welcome. Internships at Ford's Theatre require a commitment of at least 20 hours per week and include an available stipend to help offset travel and other expenses. Ford's Theatre ... (more)

