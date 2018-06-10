Photo Coverage: 2018 Tony Award Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 3
The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Sara Bareilles, Norbert Leo Butz, Casey Nicholaw and more!
Photos by Walter McBride
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer
Casey Nicholaw and Josh Marquette
Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin
Michelle Federer, Norbert Leo Butz
Marianne Elliott and Guest
Gavin Lee and Guest
Danny Skinner, Lilli Cooper, Wesley Taylor
Charlotte St. Martin and Heather Hitchens
Charlotte St. Martin, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Heather Hitchens
Lauren Ridloff and Guest