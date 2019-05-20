INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 20th - HADESTOWN & FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Stay On Top!

HADESTOWN & FRANKIE AND JOHNNY continue to stay at the top of the top growing Broadway play and musical chart respectively.

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (6.62%), Ain't Too Proud (6.47%), Oklahoma! (4.50%), Tootsie The Musical (4.20%) and Beetlejuice (2.69%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Frankie and Johnny (10.11%), What The Constitution Means to Me (8.66%), Hillary and Clinton (6.18%), Burn This (2.23%) and The Ferryman (2.17%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2.66%), Moulin Rouge (0.52%), The Music Man (0.44%), Jagged Little Pill (0.43%) and .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (+1,245), Come From Away (+697), Hadestown (+598), Beetlejuice (+546) and Hamilton (+508).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-277), Book of Mormon (-182), Chicago (0), 2nd Stage (8) and Manhattan Theatre Club (13).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+13,144), The Lion King (+11,120), Hamilton (+5,730), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,184) and Hadestown (+2,734).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (-6,023), Aladdin (-5,412), The Music Man (-4,136), Frankie and Johnny (-2,595) and The Cher Show (-2,520).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,077), Frozen (+945), Wicked (+795), Cursed Child (+784) and Mean Girls (+738).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,269), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,600), Hadestown (+520), Be More Chill (+376) and Wicked (+355).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-25), 2nd Stage (-5), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (4), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (7) and King Lear (7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Aladdin (+5,385), Hadestown (+4,001), Be More Chill (+1,638), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,585) and Beetlejuice (+1,189).

The shows with the least growth were The Music Man (0), King Lear (11), Beautiful (15), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (22) and Hillary and Clinton (28).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Hadestown

Top Play - Frankie and Johnny











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds