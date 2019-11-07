House Manager, Music Director, Internships, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 11/7

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/7/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

: Sweat

CASTING CALL FOR "SWEAT," December 14 Non-equity auditions for Lynn Nottage's award-winning play "SWEAT" will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 2-5 pm at The Glass House Theater with call backs on Tuesday, December 17 from 6-9 pm. Address: 2709 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, VA. Prepare a 2 minute memorized monologue The production of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama will be held Thursday - Saturday, February 27-29, 2020. Directing the play will be Charles C. Brown. For more info... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing and Events Manager

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and we are rapidly expanding our programming imprint. We are seeking a Marketing Manager dedicated to fostering public awareness of and cultivating support and enthusiasm for Theatre Aspen's mission. The marketing manager is an integral member of our highly collaborative team... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing & Audience Development

Director of Marketing & Audience Development The Position Westport Country Playhouse seeks an innovative and dynamic Director of Marketing & Audience Development to join our team. The Director of Marketing & Audience Development (DMA) leads the organization's marketing, public relations, communications, and audience development efforts to maximize earned and contributed revenue. Managing a team of three full-time employees and one part-time employee, the DMA will plan, direct, and implement ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Facility Sales Associate

Job Title: Facility Sales Associate Department: Theater Operations Reports To: Director of Facility Sales FLSA Status: Non-Exempt The Apollo theater is the largest culturally specific theater in New York City, and its mission statement is: the Apollo theater is a commissioner and presenter; catalyst for new artists, audiences, and creative workforce; and partner in the projection of the African American narrative and its role in the development of American and global culture. The Apol... (more)

Internships: 2020 Apprentice and Internship Positions

Apprentice & Intern Program The Playhouse has long been a training ground for emerging technicians and artisans by providing the unprecedented experience of working alongside the top directors, designers, and actors in American theatre. The Cape Playhouse is currently accepting resumes for Apprenticeships and Internships for our 2020 Summer Season. Apprentice Positions Offered to individuals currently enrolled in a program of study or early career professionals. Apprentices receive a w... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Scene Shop Supervisor

POSITION IDENTIFICATION TITLE Independent Contractor - CFTC Scene Shop Supervisor, 2019-2020 Season GENERAL FUNCTION The CFTC Scene Shop Supervisor manages the construction teams for theatre scenery, performs general maintenance and upkeep of shop machinery and tools, helps to plan and organize the construction projects, and instructs and supervises volunteers and students in the construction of theatre scenery. This position will work with the scenic designers of each production to develop... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park, Part Time Opportunities

PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES AUDITION FOR YOUR DREAM JOB AT Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life at Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! November 16 & 17th 8 AM - 10 AM Sign in time is 7:30AM at the Nickelodeon Universe Slime Stage Height Ranges: 4'10" - 5'5" and 5'11" - ... (more)

Internships: Summer 2020 Apprentice Program

Theatre Aspen is now inviting applicants to apply for the 2020 Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program. Located in the beautiful Rocky Mountains, Theatre Aspen sits in the Rio Grande Park in downtown Aspen, Colorado, and is the region's only professional theatre company. The 2020 Summer Season will consist of 2 Musicals and 1 Play as well as summertime cabarets and educational productions. For nearly a decade, the Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program for aspiring theatre professionals has been offering... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Tour Guide

POSITION Tour Guide (Part-Time) DEPARTMENT Concert Halls and Operations OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world's leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. Tour Guides serve as ambassadors of Lincoln Center for thousands of visitors each year from around the globe and provide 30-90-minute unscrip... (more)

Temp Jobs: 10 Minute Plays Wanted

Unidentified Stages is a company of young theatre professionals putting on staged readings to help develop other theatre professionals. We will be hosting our stage reading events monthly. Our goal is to foster a strong theatre community in New Jersey for new artists. We are looking for 10-15 minute plays, or a completed scene of the same length! If you are a playwright and would like to have your work considered for a staged reading on December 5th, please email up to 3 plays to unidentified... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Dresser for a limited run

Wardrobe Dressers needed for a limited run at the Park Avenue Armory. Key dates: November 20-January 15 8 show week Responsibilities: -Run of show duties, backstage dressing -General preparation duties - pressing, steaming, dressing, basic maintenance, etc Must have 2+years professional experience. Must possess organization skills, professional decorum, ability to work within a group, adaptability, etc. Please reply with CV for further inquiry on rate and details.... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Ticket Services Shift Supervisor

The Ticket Services Shift Supervisor is an hourly non-exempt, part-time position that works as part of the Ticket Services team to provide a high level of customer service to all audiences and staff as related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Ticket Services Shift Supervisor serves as the manager-on-duty when neither the Senior Ticket Services Manager nor Assistant Ticket Services Manager is present. In addition to daily box office processes, the supervisors ensure th... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Emcee for National Tour

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Emcee/Awards Host: This position is for charismatic personalities who crave the opportunity to work as a team, inspire young artists, interact with people, and learn new tech skills. On sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Stage Manager for National Tour

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Stage Manager: This is not a typical SM position. Responsibilities not only include physically demanding load-ins and management of local crew, but also creating memorable experiences for o... (more)

: Sound Operator/Offstage Announcer for National Tour

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Sound Operator/Announcer/DJ: This position is for passionate Sound Operators who have a vast knowledge of age-appropriate music, the ability to learn scripts timed to our customized music, an... (more)

: Theater at Monmouth Holds Maine EPAs and General Auditions

Theater at Monmouth will hold its annual EPAs and General Auditions in Maine on Monday, December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Cumston Hall, 795 Main Street, Monmouth, ME. NYC EPA's will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Actors' Equity Audition Center; appointments for the NYC EPA should be made through AEA directly. Theater at Monmouth seeks energetic and dynamic performers for the 2020 Summer Repertory Season as well as other projects throughout the year... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grants Manager

Overall Description: Reporting to the Director of Advancement, the Grants Manager is responsible for supporting the grant program at Northlight for all campaigns, including maintaining a master calendar of all reporting and filing deadlines; researching and writing new grant opportunities; and assisting the Director of Advancement in the completion of renewing grants. Additionally, this position researches new corporate and government grant opportunities and writes LOIs and reports as assigned... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager - Logistics and Facilities

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Assistant Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for numerous logistical and administrative tasks with a focus on trucking, building facilities and health and safety. Key Responsibilities: •Oversee wareho... (more)

: SPRING 2020 CASTING INTERNSHIP - Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC.

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. - SPRING 2020 CASTING INTERNSHIP New York, NY Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for FULL-TIME and PART-TIME internships. We can only consider Students (both full and part time) for this position, and are happy to arrange for school credit. Position starts on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 and goes through to mid-May. If the opportunity is available for ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Human Resources Assistant

The Public Theater is looking for a Human Resources Assistant! This role will be supporting the daily administrative processes of a high-volume department. The HR team at the Public Theater helps to create an engaging employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across artistic, production and administrative departments. S/he will work with the rest of the team to drive continued improvement towards our goal of being trusted advisors across the Public. This position repo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Weston Playhouse Theatre (Weston) is Vermont's oldest continually producing professional theatre. For over 80 years, Weston has created adventurous, life-affirming dramatic and musical productions performed by established and emerging theatre artists. The company is regarded by audiences and critics alike for producing at a consistently high level and is staking its claim as an important institutional force in the development of new theatrical work. In 1988, with the for-profit summer stock ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Payroll Administrator

The Public Theater is seeking an organized Payroll Administrator to join the Public's Finance staff. The Payroll Administrator's primary responsibility is timely and accurate payroll submission in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. The Payroll Administrator will report to the Manager of Finance and Payroll and work closely with the Finance Assistant and HR team. Key Role Accountabilities: Payroll: • Provide timely, accurate data entry in latest version of ADP Workforce Now • Enter new... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Director/Choreo for "Peter Pan" Musical Theatre Production in Shanghai

We are looking for a Director (with Choreography background) to direct the "Peter Pan" Musical in Shanghai in Feb 2020. Cast are children and youth. Rehearsals from Feb 3-8 and show is on Feb 9. Qualifications in Musical Theatre and in Directing needed. Having worked with youth in productions before will be an advantage. Candidates please send CV, headshot, expected package together with past video show reference to info@harmonytree.com.hk with attention to Ms Chan. Thanks... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY A Technical Designer is responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, to develop safe and cost-effective c... (more)





