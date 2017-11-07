Hottest Articles on BWW 10/31/2017 - 11/7/2017

18) VIDEO: Carmen Cusack and the Cast of BRIGHT STAR at the Ahmanson Shine in New Music Video

by Stage Tube - November 01, 2017 The Tony Award nominated musical 'Bright Star' is currently running through November 19, 2017 at the Ahmanson Theatre. Presented by Center Theatre Group, the Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, will be directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbieand choreographed by Josh Rhodes. See the Carmen Cusack and the cast of the show in a new music video for the opening number, 'If You Knew My Story' below! (more...)