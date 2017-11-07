Hottest Articles on BWW 10/31/2017 - 11/7/2017
1)
Breaking: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Will Come to Broadway This Spring with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More!
by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017
Ryan Murphy and David Stone will present the Broadway debut of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking comic drama, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, for a strictly limited 15-week Broadway engagement at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), April 30 August 12, 2018. This 50th Anniversary production will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner JOE MANTELLO.
2)
Actors' Equity Treasurer: Proposed Tax Bill Would Harm Thousands of Actors, Stage Managers
by BWW News Desk - November 02, 2017
Sandra Karas, an actress, tax attorney and the Treasurer of Actors' Equity Association, the labor union for actors and stage managers on Broadway and across the nation, released the following statement on behalf of the union after news reports that a tax bill introduced in the House of Representatives today would eliminate a variety of itemized deductions.
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 11/02 - THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE LION KING, SOMETHING ROTTEN and More!
by BWW Special - November 03, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE LION KING, SOMETHING ROTTEN and More!
4)
David Thaxton Returns To Play 'Javert' In LES MISERABLES this January
by BWW News Desk - November 06, 2017
Cameron Mackintosh has just announced that from Monday 22 January 2018, David Thaxton will return to the cast of LES MISERABLES at the Queen's Theatre in the role of 'Javert'.
5)
Junior High Accused of Showing Students Pornography After Screening of OKLAHOMA!
by BWW News Desk - November 04, 2017
Broadway isn't always the cleanest artistic medium, but pornography is certainly an unexpected word used in reference to a specific show. But according to The Salt Lake Tribune, a Payson Junior High is facing accusations of having shown their students just that after screening the Hugh Jackman led OKLAHOMA!
6)
Breaking: MOULIN ROUGE Will Re-Open Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre Before Heading to Broadway!
by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017
Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) has announced that Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, will play a world pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre next Summer.
7)
Beyonce and More Additional Casting Revealed in New Preview Poster for THE LION KING
by Alexa Criscitiello - November 01, 2017
Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming film remake of The Lion King.
8)
Sutton Foster Will Release New Solo Album!
by BWW News Desk - November 03, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just learned that stage and screen star Sutton Foster has a new album in the works! This will mark Foster's third album, following Wish (2009) and An Evening With Sutton Foster (Live At The Caf Carlyle) (2011).
9)
Kelli Berglund, James Snyder and Harrison White Complete Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE Panto in L.A.
by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017
Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP), in association with Pasadena Playhouse, have announced final casting for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE which expands this winter at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium (300 East Green Street, Pasadena CA 91101) for 14 performances only, December 13 -24, 2017 with the official press opening on Wednesday, December 13.
10)
VIDEO: First Look - Netflix Presents Barbra Streisand Concert Event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!
by BWW News Desk - November 02, 2017
In the Netflix film concert event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!, which premieres globally on Wednesday, November 22, at 12:01am PST, she is joined by an exciting roster of special guests, including a special duet with Jamie Foxx
11)
Bette Midler Slams TV Reboot of HOCUS POCUS: 'It's Going to Be Cheap'
by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017
While fans rejoiced at the recent news that Disney Channel was developing a reboot of the beloved cult film HOCUS POCUS, Bette Midler was not so thrilled over the news.
12)
Kevin Spacey Fired from Netflix Series HOUSE OF CARDS
by Alexa Criscitiello - November 03, 2017
Netflix issued a statement this evening stating that it would be severing ties with actor Kevin Spacey, following multiple sexual abuse claims that have come to light this past week.
13)
Breaking: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Lead Developmental Lab for MOULIN ROUGE! Musical
by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2017
How wonderful life is, now that we know who is in Moulin Rouge!
14)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ANASTASIA, 'SPONGEBOB', ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Set for Macy's THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017
The cast of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS will perform on the Macy's 91st Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The parade airs November 23rd.
15)
Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Partner Leo Roberts
by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2017
Congratulations Eva and Leo! The breakout Broadway star of Miss Saigon wed her equally talented performer boyfriend Leo Roberts yesterday. The couple shared photos from their big day on Instagram, check them out below!
16)
Photo Flash: Rose Marie Poses with Her New Sardi's Portrait!
by BWW News Desk - November 03, 2017
Earlier today, Sardi's unveiled a caricature for showbiz legend Rose Marie, to coincide with 'Wait For Your Laugh: The Longest Career in Showbiz History,' starring Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner, Tim Conway, Peter Marshall and, of course, Miss Rose Marie. She wasn't able to make it to the unveiling, but check out a photo of the legend posing with her new portrait below!
17)
Three More Men Step Forward with Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Kevin Spacey
by BWW News Desk - November 03, 2017
The sexual harassment case surrounding actor Kevin Spacey continues to develop this evening as three more individuals step forward with new claims of sexual misconduct.
18)
VIDEO: Carmen Cusack and the Cast of BRIGHT STAR at the Ahmanson Shine in New Music Video
by Stage Tube - November 01, 2017
The Tony Award nominated musical 'Bright Star' is currently running through November 19, 2017 at the Ahmanson Theatre. Presented by Center Theatre Group, the Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, will be directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbieand choreographed by Josh Rhodes. See the Carmen Cusack and the cast of the show in a new music video for the opening number, 'If You Knew My Story' below!
19)
See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!
by BWW News Desk - November 02, 2017
See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!
20)
Second Man Claims Alleged Extended Relationship with Kevin Spacey at Age 14
by BWW News Desk - November 02, 2017
Today, Vulture reports that they were approached by a man who says at the age of 14, he had a sexual relationship with Spacey, who was 24 at the time. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims the relationship ended with what he describes as an attempted rape.