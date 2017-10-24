Hottest Articles on BWW 10/17/2017 - 10/24/2017
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 10/20 - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, KINKY BOOTS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, and more!
by BWW Special - October 20, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, KINKT BOOTS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, and more! (more...)
Bruce Springsteen to Extend His Run on Broadway?
by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017
Good news for frustrated fans, as Michael Riedel reports tonight that 'You read it here first: Springsteen on Broadway will extend its run past February, possibly even till June.' (more...)
CHICAGO's Renee Zellweger to Portray Judy Garland in Upcoming Biopic
by Caryn Robbins - October 23, 2017
Ren e Zellweger will take on the role of famed singer and actress Judy Garland in an upcoming biopic. Principal photography will get underway in February 2018 on the film which will center on the star's final concerts in London. (more...)
Original Broadway Cast Members to Join George Takei in ALLEGIANCE's Los Angeles Premiere
by BWW News Desk - October 18, 2017
East West Players (EWP) and Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) are pleased to announce that for the Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical Allegiance, stage and screen star George Takei will be joined by Broadway cast members Elena Wang as Kei Kimura, Greg Watanabe as Mike Masaoka, Scott Watanabe as Tatsuo Kimura, and Janelle Dote as Hanako. (more...)
Adrienne Warren to Star as the Glam Queen in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017
Today, 17 October 2017, Adrienne Warren was announced by Tina Turner as the actor who will portray her in the world premiere of the new musical TINA. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, TINA will open at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018. Performances will begin on 21 March 2018 with press night on 17 April 2018. Produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA is currently booking to 16 June 2018. (more...)
EXCLUSIVE: Get A First Look At WAITRESS on Tour - Opening Up in Cleveland Tonight!
by Alan Henry - October 20, 2017
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at WAITRESS on Tour! Check out photos of the cast in action below! (more...)
Further Touring Dates Announced for MISS SAIGON in 2018
by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017
Cameron Mackintosh has just announced further touring dates for his acclaimed production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON. (more...)
Breaking: Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Erin Mackey & More Will Lead ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - October 18, 2017
It's the hard-knock life! Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Todd Schmidt-Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced today the cast and creative team of the hit Broadway Tony Award-winning musical Annie, based on Little Orphan Annie, with book by Thomas Meehan, music byCharles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and musical direction by Jeffrey Saver. Performances begin Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., for a limited run through Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. (more...)
Blythe Danner and Martha Plimpton Criticize Responses to the Weinstein Scandal
by Alexa Criscitiello - October 17, 2017
Two accomplished ladies of the stage. Blythe Danner and Martha Plimpton, have issued letters to the editor of the New York Times this afternoon expressing their dismay at some pieces that have been published this week regarding the sexual harassment scandal surrounding media mogul, Harvey Weinstein. (more...)
VIDEO: Deliver Us! Watch Highlights from THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
by Alan Henry - October 19, 2017
The first stage production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the Dreamworks animated feature, is now on stage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production! (more...)
Breaking News: Lee Pace Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017
Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that Lee Pace will play the role of 'Joe Pitt' alongside the previously announced Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield in the National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. (more...)
BWW TV Exclusive Sneak Peek - All-New Musical Number from This Week's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
by BroadwayWorld TV - October 18, 2017
On this week's episode of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND titled 'To Josh, With Love,' Vincent Rodriguez III's Josh discovers becoming a priest is harder than he thought. Below, BWW shares an exclusive sneak peek at his original musical number! (more...)
HAMILTON's West End Marquee Will Leave You Feeling Satisfied
by BWW News Desk - October 22, 2017
The facade of the Victoria Palace Theatre is finally free of its scaffolding and the soon to be London home of HAMILTON is looking pretty great. Check out these photos, shared by Hamilton Fans London on Twitter, below! (more...)
VIDEO: First Look at New Stage Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line
by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017
Disney has just shared a first look at the brand new stage production coming to Disney Cruise Line next month - Beauty and the Beast! (more...)
See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!
by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017
See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote! (more...)
UK Tour Dates Announced For Dusty Springfield Musical DUSTY!
by BWW News Desk - October 20, 2017
DUSTY, the landmark new musical based on the authorised biography of Dusty Springfield, will have its world premiere at Theatre Royal Bath in June 2018 before dates at The Lyceum in Sheffield, Newcastle Theatre Royal, and The Lowry in Salford. (more...)
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of LOVE NEVER DIES On Tour?
by BWW News Desk - October 19, 2017
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017. (more...)
VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Earns Perfect Score for MOANA-Themed Foxtrot on DWTS' 'Disney Night'
by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Earn Perfect 10s for 'Moana'-Themed Foxtrot on Disney Night (more...)
BWW Looks Back at SHE LOVES ME Revival in Honor of Tonight's PBS Debut!
by Emily Bruno - October 20, 2017
We cannot wait to watch the 2016 Revival of SHE LOVES ME tonight on PBS at 9pm! We have anxiously been awaiting to see our favorite performances, from Ilona's iconic split done perfectly by Jane Krakowski or 'Vanilla Ice Cream' sung beautifully by Laura Benanti. (more...)
First Wave of Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sold Out Before You Could Say 'Quidditch'
by BWW News Desk - October 18, 2017
The team behind HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has said 'finite Incantatem' for now, after a sold-out first wave of tickets to the Broadway production. (more...)