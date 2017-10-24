Hottest Articles on BWW 10/17/2017 - 10/24/2017

19) BWW Looks Back at SHE LOVES ME Revival in Honor of Tonight's PBS Debut!

by Emily Bruno - October 20, 2017 We cannot wait to watch the 2016 Revival of SHE LOVES ME tonight on PBS at 9pm! We have anxiously been awaiting to see our favorite performances, from Ilona's iconic split done perfectly by Jane Krakowski or 'Vanilla Ice Cream' sung beautifully by Laura Benanti. (more...)