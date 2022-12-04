Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and More Announced for WE ARE HERE Concert at Carnegie Hall

Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and More Announced for WE ARE HERE Concert at Carnegie Hall

The concert will take place on January 26th at 7:30pm.

Dec. 04, 2022  

"We Are Here", a remarkable concert of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos, will come to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 26th at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Featuring Tony and Grammy Award winners and nominees (Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa, Brenda Russell), pop stars (Wendy Moten, Justin Jesso), renowned Cantors (Danny Mendelson), His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan (Archbishop of New York), and a band led by Lee Musiker, this one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create. "We Are Here" is proud to be partnering with the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (IHMEC) as our educational partner in this effort.

In the years after the Holocaust, Jewish artists collected and published fourteen songbooks of wartime music. Hosted by Rabbi Charles Savenor, this moving concert features selections from all 14 books and stories of the artists who wrote them. "What could be more important than giving voice to the voices that were taken from us?" said Ira Antelis, who had the idea to bring this music to the world. "From heart-wrenching folk ballads to up-tempo satire, this music presents a powerful spectrum of the human experience. Eighty years after the Holocaust, we strive to carry on their voices and honor their memories." Rabbi Savenor asserts, "At a time when global Antisemitic hatred has dramatically increased, this music reminds us as much about the Jewish people's perseverance as the human will to hope in the face of adversity."

The full lineup of performers and presenters will be announced soon. Find a video preview and more at wearehereconcert.com

Presented by Ira Antelis & Rabbi Charles Savenor

Directed by Noah Himmelstein

Written by Emmet Smith and Ira Antelis

Executive Produced by Ira Antelis, Rabbi Charles Savenor, and Brannon Bowers


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
A BEAUTIFUL NOISEs Jess LeProtto Takes Over Our Instagram! Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Jess LeProtto Takes Over Our Instagram!
Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jess LeProtto takes you behind the scenes with the cast of A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical on opening night!
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing For Good from WICKED Photo
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKED
Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of 'For Good' from WICKED during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Watch the video here.
Photos: Blanchet, Rowat, Lee, & More in Paper Mills THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Photos: Blanchet, Rowat, Lee, & More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for The Sound of Music. The show began performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and will play through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
KPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times Review Photo
KPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times Review
In response to Jesse Green's review of KPOP from the New York Times, the producers of KPOP have issued a response letter, requesting that Green 'issue an apology to the cast and creators of [KPOP] for the insensitive and, frankly, offensive review.'

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSICPhotos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
December 3, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for The Sound of Music. 
KPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times ReviewKPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times Review
December 3, 2022

In response to Jesse Green's review of KPOP from the New York Times, the producers of KPOP have issued a response letter, requesting that Green 'issue an apology to the cast and creators of [KPOP] for the insensitive and, frankly, offensive review.'
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023
December 2, 2022

After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks’ theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub in April 2023.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Passes Away at 34Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Passes Away at 34
December 2, 2022

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee, who most recently starred Off-Broadway in Heather Christian's Oratorio For Living Things, has passed away at age 34 from colon cancer. 
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Faces New Legal TroublesTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Faces New Legal Troubles
December 2, 2022

In 2019 the producers of the Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird sought to prevent small theaters around the country from staging an earlier dramatization of the novel. Now, the publisher of the earlier adaptation of the novel is seeking the stop the Broadway version of To Kill a Mockingbird from being staged at a variety of venues.
share