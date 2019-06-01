Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/1/2019

Storycourse Announces PRIDETABLE An Interactive Immersive Culinary Theater Experience - 6/2/2019 After the critical and commercial success of the interactive culinary theater experiences How Do You Hug A Tiger? and Unleavened: A Seder, StoryCourse will pair culture with culinary in celebration of WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots (Stonewall50) this June. Chefs and Storytellers to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale for the events between June 2-29 at 391 6th Avenue and can be purchased here.

