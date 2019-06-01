Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/1/2019
Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL returns to NYC! - 6/1/2019
THE 5th ANNUAL NEW YORK INDIE THEATRE ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL June 2nd, 3rd, & 4th at New Ohio Theatre - 6/2/2019
Storycourse Announces PRIDETABLE An Interactive Immersive Culinary Theater Experience - 6/2/2019
After the critical and commercial success of the interactive culinary theater experiences How Do You Hug A Tiger? and Unleavened: A Seder, StoryCourse will pair culture with culinary in celebration of WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots (Stonewall50) this June. Chefs and Storytellers to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale for the events between June 2-29 at 391 6th Avenue and can be purchased here.
No Peeking's "Shit Show" reading moves to NYC - 6/2/2019
Nabucco coming Off-Broadway this May starring baritone David Serero in title role - 6/2/2019
Amore Opera to Close Out Tenth Anniversary Season with Verdi's "Un Ballo in Maschera" May 25 ? June 2 & All-Children?s Production of Gilbert & Sulliva - 6/2/2019
Breaking: Milligan, Styles, Pope & More Receive Theatre World Awards; Lane Awarded Lifetime Achievement - 6/3/2019
The Theatre World Awards has announced, today, film, television, and theater icon Nathan Lane will receive the 7th Annual John Willis Award, and the 2019 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance
Molly Griggs, Christopher Larkin, Samantha Mathis, and Andrew Pang to Star in NOMAD HOTEL - 6/3/2019
Atlantic Theater Company announces casting for the New York premiere production of Nomad Motel, written by Carla Ching (Fast Company, Atlantic/Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation commissionee) and directed by Ed Sylvanus Iskandar (The Mysteries).
Noah Galvin, Ari'el Stachel to Lead the Podcast Series THE TWO PRINCES - 6/4/2019
Noah Galvin and Ari'el Stachel are set to star in the scripted podcast series 'The Two Princes,' playing two rival royal heirs who end up falling in love in, according to Variety. The cast also includes Christine Baranski, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Matthew Rhys and Samira Wiley.
Laura Benanti Will Sing on New MY FAIR LADY EP - 6/4/2019
Records has announced that it will release 'Songs from 'My Fair Lady,'' an EP of four new tracks from Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, featuring its current star Laura Benanti.
Derrick Davis Returns to Leading Role in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour - 6/6/2019
Derrick Davis will return to the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA as the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom,' beginning June 6 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through the final national tour engagement in Toronto, Ontario at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Casting set for Off-Broadway premiere of PUBLIC SERVANT by Bekah Brunstetter - 6/6/2019
Renee Rapp to Make Broadway Debut as Regina George in MEAN GIRLS - 6/7/2019
Renee Rapp, winner of the Best Actress Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (commonly known as the "Jimmy Awards"), will make her Broadway debut as 'Regina George' in Mean Girls!
BEETLEJUICE Cast Recording is Available For Pre-Order; Releases 6/7! - 6/7/2019
Beetlejuice's Original Broadway Cast Recording is available for digital pre-order starting today, Friday, May 31. The album will be released for digital download and streaming on Friday, June 7. The CD release is planned for this summer.
KISS ME, KATE Cast Album Now Available for Pre-Order; Release June 7th - 6/7/2019
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that Cole Porter's musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate - 2019 Broadway Cast Recording, is available for digital pre-order starting today, Friday, May 31.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for FunikiJam?s ?Spring Celebration?at Actors Temple Theatre - 6/8/2019