Chip Deffaa Releases 'AL JOLSON -- KING OF BROADWAY'

ASCAP Award-winning playwright Chip Deffaa, author of such Off-Broadway shows as "George M. Cohan Tonight!" and "One Night with Fanny Brice," has released a new album, "AL JOLSON -- KING OF BROADWAY." The album, the latest in Deffaa's "Broadway Legends" series, features 35 rare Jolson performances from Deffaa's personal collection, including many that have never before appeared on any albums. Deffaa, who's always appreciated Jolson's singing and has made him a character in some of his plays, notes: "Anyone with an interest in Broadway history should be interested in Jolson's singing. At his peak, he was not only Broadway's biggest star, songwriters sought him out because he was the biggest hit-maker in the country. And he kept adding new songs throughout the long Broadway runs of his shows." This album includes many standards originally introduced by Jolson on Broadway, like "You Made Me Love You," "Swanee," "April Showers," and "California Here I Come"--but these are not the famed studio recordings that have often been reissued. These are rare "live" performances that have never been commercially released. The album is available as either a physical CD or a digital download here.



Deffaa, an expert in early show business and lifelong collector of showbiz rarities and memorabilia, notes: "Some of the previously unreleased performances include of a poignant1950 recording of Jolson singing his famed 'Anniversary Song' to our troops during the Korean War, shortly before Jolson died, and a 1931 performance of 'The Cantor on the Sabbath' from Jolson's Broadway show 'The Wonder Bar'--sung in Yiddish at a birthday party for the legendary George M. Cohan. Jolson tells the listeners he hopes they'll clap a lot because he's not getting paid for the performance! But Jolson thought the world of Cohan; the very first song he sang on Broadway, back in 1911, was a Cohan song, which I included earlier this year in the album, 'George M. Cohan: Rare Performances.'"

Deffaa notes: "There's been a surprising amount of interests in these 'Broadway Legends' album that I've been putting out. And all of the albums include some previously unreleased material from my archives. The most popular albu to date has been 'Fanny Brice--The Real Funny Girl,' and I'm working on a follow-up album of more previously-unreleased Brice recordings now. But musically, this new Jolson album is the strongest of the bunch. And his live performances are often greater, more dynamic, than his studio recordings. George Burns told me, years ago, Jolson was always at his best singing before a live audience, and these rare performances are proof."

This is the 41st album Deffaa has produced. Scott Gordon handled audio restoration and remastering; Frank Dain, graphic design. Steve Garrin, Matthew Nardozzi, and Jessee Riehl are credited with production assistance.