Celia Weston to Star in Reading of Judith Ivey's New Play PAULETTE

J Landon Hays Productions will host private readings of the new play PAULETTE, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (The Audience, The Heiress, "Designing Women").

This is playwright Mary Adkins's first play since her 2009 debut The 49 Project (Best Overall Play & Outstanding Playwriting, New York Fringe Festival). As a novelist, Adkins's first book WHEN YOU READ THIS will be published by HarperCollins in 2019. Adkins is represented by Claire Anderson-Wheeler at Regal Literary. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, The Atlantic, and more.

The two invitation-only readings will take place on Tuesday, November 7th and Wednesday, November 8th at 11am at Pearl Studios in Manhattan.

Paulette tells the story of a North Carolina mother coming to terms with her adult daughter's life choices and a son-in-law in transition. It is a play about a 21st-century southern family-what matters to them and what, in the end, doesn't.

Paulette Clemons of Jamestown, North Carolina thought she was done with capital N "News" after her daughter June married her wife Natalie. Now, five years later, Paulette wants nothing more than to throw a lovely baby shower for June, but when June announces the morning of the shower that Natalie is now Nate, Paulette once again must face the difference between who her daughter is and who Paulette wants her to be. When an unexpected tragedy strikes, what matters most turns out to be more complicated than either June or Paulette thought.

The cast will be led by Tony Award nominee Celia Weston (Marvin's Room, True West,"Modern Family") and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Allison Tolman ("Fargo," "Downward Dog") with Lisa Birnbaum (Sense & Sensibility, "Blue Bloods"), Catherine A. Callahan ("Billions," "LI Divas"), Beth Glover (Cinderella, "The Awakening"), Jennifer Harmon (Deuce, Barefoot in The Park), Caitlin O'Connell (Mothers and Sons, 33 Variations), Molly Ranson (Carrie, Fish in The Dark), and Constance Shulman (Steel Magnolias, "Orange Is The New Black"). Jill Cordle (Six Degrees of Separation, The Cherry Orchard) will be Production Stage Manager.

General management by Foresight Theatrical. Casting by Stewart Whitley.

For more information, follow the project on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OfficialPaulettePlay: Twitter: @PauletteBway and Instagram: @PauletteBway.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Mary Adkins, playwright, grew up in South Carolina. Her debut novel WHEN YOU READ THIS will be published by HarperCollins in January 2019 in the US and translated for publication in territories across Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Her play THE 49 PROJECT received the Best Play and Outstanding Playwriting Awards in the 2009 NY Fringe Festival and was reviewed as "slickly cinematic" by the New York Times. An honors graduate of Yale Law School, she is a story trainer for The Moth, traveling internationally to teach storytelling to people around the world. Previously, she was a founding member and senior editor of the radio show Life of the Law. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, Slate, and more.

Judith Ivey, director, has been honored with the Tony award-twice, the Drama Desk Award-twice, the Obie, and the Lucille Lortel award. She has been nominated for all of those awards as well as many others including the Emmy for her stage, TV, and film work. Judith has appeared in over 40 films, and starred in four television series (Designing Women). And she is an award-nominated director for the stage. She received an honorary Doctorate from her alma mater, Illinois State University, was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, and received the Texas State Medal of Arts for Theatre.

Celia Weston, Paulette, Broadway: Marvin's Room, True West with Phillip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly; The Last Night in Ballyhoo (Tony and Drama Desk nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Honor); Suddenly Last Summer; Summer and Smoke; The Lady From Dubuque; Loose Ends. Film: Dead Man Walking (Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress); In the Bedroom (Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture); Runaway Jury; Observe and Report; Far From Heaven; The Talented Mr. Ripley; Flirting with Disaster; Junebug among forty others. Upcoming Film: In the Radiant City; Freak Show. Television: Modern Family, American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Allison Tolman is a Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actress who successfully avoided actually making a living in the field until she was in her early thirties. Before then, Tolman played a veterinary receptionist, personal assistant, children's theatre teacher, vocal coach, phone sales associate, client services representative, and dog walker - never on film, but in her actual life in order to pay her rent. In the fall of 2013 she landed a seminal role in FX's Fargo and quit her last day job. Her performance as Molly Solverson put her on the map and garnered her a Critic's Choice Award. Other notable roles include Lucy in The Gift, Nan in Downward Dog (ABC), and Seemingly Normal Woman that time she met Katey Sagal.

