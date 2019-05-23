Business Manager, Facilities Manager, Production Manager Positions in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/23/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Facilities Manager

ASSISTANT FACILITIES MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a motivated, detail-oriented ASSISTANT FACILITIES MANAGER. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, gender identity or expression, familial status, sex... (more)

Full Time Jobs: 19/20 Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2019/2020 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: It's Shakespeare, the AfterWork Theater way!

Ever wanted to gives Shakespeare a try, but felt too intimidated? Or perhaps haven't found the opportunity to try it out, just for fun? Or maybe you've always wanted to be on the stage but haven't found the right place to give it a shot. Be in A Midsummer Night's Dream - no audition required! Sign up or get more info here: https://afterworktheater.org/a-midsummer-nights-dream/ About AfterWork Theater - AWT is a recreational theater company that provides the opportunity to participate in theatri... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Attend a one night only Vocal Performance Workshop with the Music Director for the 1st National Tour of Hamilton!

MD and friend of AfterWork Theater Julian Reeve will be visiting us for one night only to work with vocal students on crafting their technique and building confidence! Sign up to be one of these Hot Seat participants or Audit the class to observe! Auditor can enter a lottery to fill the last Hot Seat! Sign up or get more info here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/vocal-performance-workshop-with-julian-reeve/ About AfterWork Theater - AWT is a recreational theater company that provides the o... (more)

: Assistant Master Electrician

Assistant Master ElectricianThe nationally recognized Asolo Rep (LORT B) seeks experienced Assistant Master Electrician for a salaried position to start October of 2019Responsibilities include? Read and interpret lighting plot and other drawings in association with the Master Electrician? Have basic programming knowledge of ETC GIO (EOS Software) lighting console? Run light board for Dress rehearsal and performances? Run a preshow check to make sure all equipment is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

This position reports directly to the Resident General Manager, serves on the local management team and is responsible for a variety of responsibilities in the areas of human resources, finance, and general administration.Responsibilities include oversite of the day to day local finances of the company; bi-weekly payroll processing for 100+ employees, partnership in the budgeting, year-end, and financial reporting processes. Additionally, the Company Manager is the local HR point of contact fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Line Producer

The Public Theater is seeking an Assistant Line Producer who will report to the Associate Producer and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Producing office. Responsibilities:?Assist the Line Producers on Delacorte/main stage productions, other programs and projects as assignedoCoordinate meetings, special projects, events, and other ancillary events as needed relating to mainstage productions and other programmingoAs needed, cover production m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Lighting Shop Foreperson

The lighting department is responsible for lighting all Public Theater Productions and events. The department maintains a lighting shop with equipment and supplies, and work space to facilitate this work. In collaboration with the Lighting Supervisor, The Lighting Shop Foreperson is responsible for the organization of the lighting shop at Astor Place and at the Delacorte Theater and storage in our remote locations, as well supervising crews to complete related tasks. The Lighting Shop Foreperso... (more)

: Associate Director, Individual and Foundation Giving

Ford?s Theatre Society is seeking an Associate Director of Individual and Foundation Giving to lead efforts to strengthen and expand individual and foundation giving. The position is responsible for leadership and direction for the Membership Manager and Grants Manager; developing and managing budgets; leading stewardship and prospecting efforts for individual and foundation donors; and managing a direct marketing program. The position is based in Washington, D.C.Ford?s is proud to be an equal ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Sets/Props Designer Needed

Experienced Props and Set Designer needed for Saving the World: A Science Fiction Tap Dance Opera.Due to a scheduling conflict with previous designer, need to hire and get someone up to speed ASAP.Scope: Creating sets (design, build, install) and creating and sourcing props for world premiere show from the Award Winning Chicago Tap Theatre. Show has corporate, natural, and futuristic elements. Start date: Production Team would want to meet ASAP with Designer to discuss the show. Load-in is June ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: China-based Musical Theatre Instructor (2019 Shanghai)

China-based Musical Theatre Instructor Sunrise Art Group Shanghai We are seeking a passionate individual with a strong knowledge of theatre and a love for working with kids. The job is based in Shanghai for >10 months (mid-August 2019 to end of June 2020 with an unpaid two-month summer break). An ideal candidate should have at least 3 years' musical theatre teaching experience working with children ages 7-16, be energetic and flexible and have at least a bachelor academic background in per... (more)

Full Time Jobs: China-based Musical Theatre Instructor (2019 fall)

China-based Musical Theatre InstructorSunrise Art Group ShanghaiWebsite: sunriseartgroup.comTel: +86-15900529020 (China)Email: michaelshi@sunriseartgroup.com We are seeking a passionate individual with a strong knowledge of theatre and a love for working with kids. The job is based in Shanghai for >10 months (mid-August 2019 to end of June 2020 with an unpaid two-month summer break). An ideal candidate should have at least 3 years? musical theatre teaching experience working with children ages... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Grants & Special Events Associate

Grants & Special Events Associate (Part-Time)Virginia Stage Company seeks a highly motivated, passionate and experienced non-profit administrator to lead the organization?s grant writing activities and assist with periodic special events. The Grants & Special Events Associate (GSEA) will write, research and manage grants for corporate, foundation and government funders on behalf of Virginia Stage?s artistic, education and community engagement programming. The candidate will work with many Virgin... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Upcoming auditions near Sacramento

Upcoming casting calls in SacramentoWhen: Mon, June 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 7:40 pmWhere: American Immersion Theatre office, 2848 Arden way, Sacramento, CA 95825Schedule your audition online: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/sacramento/?src=broadwayworldWe are seeking acting, theater, comedy, and improv talent to join our troupe in Sacramento, CA. As a member of our highly specialized network of actors, you receive the opportunity to undergo our exclusive Grimprov Method training in improv c... (more)

: Upcoming Auditions near Cleveland, OH

Upcoming casting calls in ClevelandWhen: Mon, June 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pmWhere: The Ferrum 77 Bldg., 31 E. 45th St., Cleveland, OH 44127Schedule your audition online: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/cleveland/?src=broadwayworldWe are seeking acting, theater, comedy, and improv talent to join our troupe in Cleveland, OH. As a member of our highly specialized network of actors, you receive the opportunity to undergo our exclusive Grimprov Method training in improv comedy entertainment.... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Sing for the MD of the 1st National Tour of HAMILTON!

Join us for a one night only Vocal Performance Workshop with Julian Reeve, Music Director for the 1st National Tour of HAMILTON! Since Music Directing AWT?s inaugural season of Hair, Julian has found great success on Broadway and has won numerous awards for his work Music Directing HAMILTON in LA. Now is your chance to sing for him and get critical feedback from an acclaimed Broadway professional.Want to work one on one with Julian on a song cut of your choice? Grab a hot seat! Looking to observ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: BONEAU/BRYAN-BROWN

About the Company Boneau/Bryan-Brown is a theatrical press agency that has worked on more than 400 productions on and off-Broadway, on national tour and in Europe. In addition, the Company has provided strategic consulting for film events, dance, and the music industry, and lends its extensive experience to media training for corporations and the arts. Summary and responsibilities Reporting directly to the two owners, the Business Manager has primary responsibility for the financial and hum... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ticket Services Manager

Asolo Repertory Theatre seeks a Ticket Services Manager. The successful candidate will provide management and leadership to ensure smooth operation of daily Ticket Services activities with the highest level of professionalism and personalized customer service to Asolo Rep patrons. Work to maximize ticket sales, increase and maintain customer loyalty, perform financial reporting functions and perform data analysis using Tessitura Software platform.Essential Job Functions:?Demonstrate excellent ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Freelance Scenic Carpenters (Shop and Onsite)

KadaN Productions, a full service production company that specializes in design and build of various events, is experiencing phenomenal growth and is currently seeking: - Freelance Onsite Scenic Carpenters (working at all of the top venues in NYC) - Freelance Shop/Overhire Scenic Carpenters (working at Kadan's Shop in Secaucus, NJ)Onsite Carpenters will be setting up and striking decking, stages, walls, flats, truss, and runways. Extensive experience in word-working and finish carpentry necessa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Project Manager / Auto Cad Drafter

KadaN Productions, a full service production company that specializes in design and build of various events, is seeking (2-3) skilled and experienced Project Managers/Auto Cad Drafters to work in our Production Office in Secaucus, NJ. A dual role, this position will be responsible for the planning and build of scenery for varied events with an emphasis on drafting, budgeting, scheduling of labor, site surveys, venue and vendor research, and other general production and office tasks. This positi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager

Theatre Aspen, a professional 200 seat, summer theatre in Colorado that presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students 5-18, and is rapidly expanding its programming imprint. We are seeking a Development Manager for full-time employment, who will work on a range of tasks to support our efforts to raise $2M annually.Position summary:The successful candidate will have 2+ years? experience in ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Upcoming Casting Calls near Boston, MA

UPCOMING CASTING CALLS IN citynameWhen: Sat, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pmWhere: 40 Eastern Ave Unit 221 Malden MA 02148Schedule your audition online: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/boston/?src=broadwayworldWe are seeking acting, theater, comedy, and improv talent to join our troupe in Boston, MA. As a member of our highly specialized network of actors, you receive the opportunity to undergo our exclusive Grimprov Method training in improv comedy entertainment.As a member of our team ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Human Resources Coordinator, Recruiting and Training

The Public Theater seeks a highly organized, dynamic, and dependable Human Resources (HR) Coordinator to coordinate all recruiting and training processes. The HR Coordinator will collaborate closely with the HR team, hiring managers, external facilitators, and many others, to shape the best possible experience for candidates and existing staff, whether it be for a first interview, a manager training, or any activity in between.Recruiting Responsibilities:?With HR team, coordinate all recruiting... (more)





