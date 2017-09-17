BWW's On This Day - September 17, 2017

Sep. 17, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17

On Your Feet
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17

A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenge
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

 CLOSING SOON:
If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Never Ending Line
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17

Waiting for Godot
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

COMING UP:

Monday September 18, 2017:
Anderson, Cuccioli & More Star in A MAN'S WORLD for Project Shaw
Monday September 18, 2017:
Baldwin & Shindle Honored with 2017 Sarah Siddons Society Award
Monday September 18, 2017:
Chenoweth & More Honor Najimy with 2017 Howard Ashman Award
Monday September 18, 2017:
Chicago HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Set for NYCURE Benefit
Monday September 18, 2017:
Christopher Lloyd Headlines Reading of POUND in NYC
Monday September 18, 2017:
Drake, Dillon & Dullea Join Lloyd in POUND Reading in NYC
Monday September 18, 2017:
Fontana, Headley, Osnes & More Perform at The Wing's Centennial Gala
Monday September 18, 2017:
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Return as Hosts of FORBIDDEN SHAKESPEARE Benefit
Monday September 18, 2017:
The Wing's 100th Gala Celebrates Iconic Musicals from SHOW BOAT to HAMILTON
Monday September 18, 2017:
Wilson & Hanks Star in 'FORBIDDEN SHAKESPEARE' Benefit
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
CHANGEOVER Gets Industry Reading in NYC
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Degerstedt, Ryan, Molina & More Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Hal Prince Set for Post-Show Talks at PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Jason Alexander Appears in MTC's World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Jason Alexander Stars in THE PORTUGUESE KID at MTC
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Welcomes New Company
Wednesday September 20, 2017:
Broadway Green Alliance Hosts Fall 2017 E-Waste Collection Drive
Thursday September 21, 2017:
LES MISERABLES Heads Out on Tour
Thursday September 21, 2017:
National Tour of LES MISERABLES Launches in Providence
Thursday September 21, 2017:
Thiesfield & Harcourt Star in Immersive 'CLEOPATRA' at TNC
Friday September 22, 2017:
Christie Prades & Mauricio Martinez Conga on Tour in ON YOUR FEET!

