BWW's On This Day - September 17, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
WarholCapote
A Man's World
Tiny Beautiful Things
Le Grand Mort
On Your Feet
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
Groundhog Day
Darling Grenadine
A Never Ending Line
Bandstand
A Man's World
Waiting for Godot
How the Other Half Loves
Alice's Adventures Underground
Man to Man
Jesus Christ Superstar
A Doll's House, Part 2
Footloose
An American in Paris
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
That Chemistry Show
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
WarholCapote
A Man's World
Tiny Beautiful Things
Le Grand Mort
On Your Feet
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
Groundhog Day
Darling Grenadine
A Never Ending Line
Bandstand
A Man's World
Waiting for Godot
How the Other Half Loves
Alice's Adventures Underground
Man to Man
Jesus Christ Superstar
A Doll's House, Part 2
Footloose
An American in Paris
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
That Chemistry Show
COMING UP: