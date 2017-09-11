BWW's On This Day - September 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
On the Shore of the Wide World
Man to Man
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Between the Lines
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Late Nite Catechism
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
A Man's World
Tiny Beautiful Things
Le Grand Mort
On Your Feet
Late Company
A Never Ending Line
Groundhog Day
Darling Grenadine
If Only
Bandstand
A Man's World
How the Other Half Loves
Jesus Christ Superstar
Waiting for Godot
Man to Man
Alice's Adventures Underground
A Doll's House, Part 2
Footloose
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Night Pirates
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
