BWW's On This Day - November 25, 2018

Nov. 25, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Hard Problem
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/25/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/26/18

Noura
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18

A Sign of the Times
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18

The Tricky Part
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 11/30/18

The Box of Delights
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/30/18

The Band
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/1/18

The Emperor's Nightingale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/1/18

The Cher Show
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/3/18

The Messiah
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/3/18

True West
(West End - 0)
opening 12/4/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/5/18

The Cane
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/6/18

Network
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/6/18

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18

The Merry Wives of Windsor
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18

Christmas in Hell
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/9/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

Days of Rage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

Popcorn Falls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

Natural Shocks
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

Mythic: A New Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/30/18

The Height of the Storm
(West End - 0)
closing 12/1/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/2/18

Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18

Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/18

Lewiston & Clarkston
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

Apologia
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

Wild Goose Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

The Emperor's Nightingale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

The Tricky Part
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

COMING UP:

Monday November 26, 2018:
CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Begins Monday, Digital Lottery Announced
Monday November 26, 2018:
Matthew Broderick Joins Lineup for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, Nov 26
Wednesday November 28, 2018:
Chilina Kennedy Led A SIGN OF THE TIMES to Premiere in Delaware
Friday November 30, 2018:
New Repertory Theatre To Stage Gender-Bent Production Of 1776

