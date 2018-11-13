BWW's On This Day - November 13, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Wild Goose Dreams
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
The Prom
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Downstairs
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Caroline, or Change
Clueless, the Musical
Summer and Smoke
The Snowman
The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays
A Christmas Carol
The Hard Problem
Celebrity Autobiography
Noura
A Sign of the Times
The Dead, 1904
Ordinary Days
A Guide for The Homesick
Misty
The Wolves
India Pale Ale
Bernhardt/Hamlet
A Chorus Line
Good Grief
Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
The Niceties
The Rivals
Celebrity Autobiography
Ear for Eye
Heathers: The Musical
Soldier On
The Thanksgiving Play
The Drowsy Chaperone
Days of Rage
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
CLOSING SOON:
Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/19/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
Sunday November 18, 2018:
Joe Iconis Will Sit Down For A Live Podcast Event And Performance
Monday November 19, 2018:
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall
Monday November 19, 2018:
MTC Will Honor Bernadette Peters at 2018 Fall Benefit
COMING UP: