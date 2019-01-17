BWW's On This Day - January 17, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Dance of Death
SIX
Cats
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
The Courtroom
True West
A Modest Proposal
Home, I'm Darling
Ever After
Carmelina
Rent: Live
Leave to Remain
9 to 5
God Said This
The Shadow of a Gunman
Superhero
The Inheritance
Summer and Smoke
A Christmas Carol
Romeo and Juliet
School of Rock
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Cane
Hadestown
The Convert
The Waverly Gallery
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
Notre Dame de Paris
American Son
Blue Ridge
The Jungle
Rent: Live
A Modest Proposal
The Courtroom
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/25/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
(Motion Picture - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19
CLOSING SOON:
Macbeth
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(Motion Picture - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19
Sunday January 20, 2019:
Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Dance of Death
SIX
Cats
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
The Courtroom
True West
A Modest Proposal
Home, I'm Darling
Ever After
Carmelina
Rent: Live
Leave to Remain
9 to 5
God Said This
The Shadow of a Gunman
Superhero
The Inheritance
Summer and Smoke
A Christmas Carol
Romeo and Juliet
School of Rock
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Cane
Hadestown
The Convert
The Waverly Gallery
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
Notre Dame de Paris
American Son
Blue Ridge
The Jungle
Rent: Live
A Modest Proposal
The Courtroom
COMING UP: