BWW's On This Day - January 16, 2019

Jan. 16, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

SIX
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19

Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/25/19

Home, I'm Darling
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Motion Picture - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

9 to 5
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19

The Shadow of a Gunman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Macbeth
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19

The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Summer and Smoke
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Romeo and Juliet
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

School of Rock
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19

The Cane
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Motion Picture - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19

COMING UP:

Thursday January 17, 2019:
Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson to Perform Post-Show Duet Jan. 17
Sunday January 20, 2019:
Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Carole King Surprises Audience at BEAUTIFUL and Performs as Herself
  • Ryann Redmond to Take Over as Olaf in FROZEN; Joe Carroll and Noah J. Ricketts Assume Male Leads
  • VIDEO: Meet WEST SIDE STORY Newcomer Rachel Zegler
  • VIDEO: Watch Part Two of Colin O'Leary's Epic Broadway Lip Sync
  • Breaking: David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose and More Join Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY
  • Tony Award-Winning 'Dolly' Bette Midler Mourns The Passing Of The Great Carol Channing

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE