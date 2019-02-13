BWW's On This Day - February 13, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Life
Cyprus Avenue
Spaceman
Come From Away
The Scarlet Pimpernel
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Merrily We Roll Along
Follies
Only Fools and Horses
The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
The Play That Goes Wrong
Tartuffe
We Are The Tigers
Equus
Lolita, My Love
Hurricane Diane
Marys Seacole
Alice By Heart
True West
Leave to Remain
Eddie and Dave
Paradise Square
Ever After
The Day Before Spring
The Scarlet Pimpernel
God Shows Up
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Pinter at the Pinter
The Wider Earth
The Mortality Machine
Caroline, or Change
Black is the Color of My Voice
Freestyle Love Supreme
My Very Own British Invasion
Lolita, My Love
A Man for All Seasons
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Sea Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/17/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19
CLOSING SOON:
God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/15/19
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
Thursday February 14, 2019:
KISS ME KATE to Begin February 14 at Studio 54; Full Creative Team
Thursday February 14, 2019:
Prince, Milligan, & More Will Perform at Gala To Benefit Gay Men's Chorus
Tuesday February 19, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
