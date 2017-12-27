BWW's On This Day - December 27, 2017

Dec. 27, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17

Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Can-Can
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Finding Neverland
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Sousatzka
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Les Miserables
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

The Secret Theatre
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

Lady Windermere's Fan
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18

Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

The Snowy Day and Other Stories
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

The Birthday Party
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Julius Caesar
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/29/17

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
(Off-Broadway - 2011)
closing 12/30/17

Cats
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/30/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

A Woman of No Importance
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Home for the Holidays
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

The Minutes
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Annie
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Young Marx
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Big Fish
(London - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Wilde Creatures
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

COMING UP:

Sunday December 31, 2017:
'BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY' Airs on LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER for New Year's
Sunday December 31, 2017:
Ashford, Jackson, Osnes & Tveit Celebrate Bernstein on New Year's Eve with the NY Phil
Sunday December 31, 2017:
Lee Roy Reams and Caissie Levy Ring in the New Year at 54 Below
Wednesday January 3, 2018:
GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC

