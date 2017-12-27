BWW's On This Day - December 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Rear Window
Can-Can
Finding Neverland
Sousatzka
Clue
Les Miserables
Mr. Holland's Opus
The Secret Theatre
Disco Pigs
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Julius Caesar
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Cats
Muriel's Wedding
The Great Gatsby
Oslo
Endangered!
A Woman of No Importance
Home for the Holidays
Clue
The Minutes
Annie
Mr. Holland's Opus
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Young Marx
Big Fish
Desperate Measures
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Wilde Creatures
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
CLOSING SOON:
Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2011)
closing 12/30/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/30/17
(Australia - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(London - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
Sunday December 31, 2017:
'BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY' Airs on LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER for New Year's
Sunday December 31, 2017:
Ashford, Jackson, Osnes & Tveit Celebrate Bernstein on New Year's Eve with the NY Phil
Sunday December 31, 2017:
Lee Roy Reams and Caissie Levy Ring in the New Year at 54 Below
Wednesday January 3, 2018:
GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Rear Window
Can-Can
Finding Neverland
Sousatzka
Clue
Les Miserables
Mr. Holland's Opus
The Secret Theatre
Disco Pigs
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Julius Caesar
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Cats
Muriel's Wedding
The Great Gatsby
Oslo
Endangered!
A Woman of No Importance
Home for the Holidays
Clue
The Minutes
Annie
Mr. Holland's Opus
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Young Marx
Big Fish
Desperate Measures
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Wilde Creatures
COMING UP: