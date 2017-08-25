BWW's On This Day - August 25, 2017

Aug. 25, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 25

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Warhol Capote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Seeing You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Gangsta Granny
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17

In and Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Hamlet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17

COMING UP:

Sunday August 27, 2017:
PRINCE OF BWAY Understudies & More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Sunday August 27, 2017:
THE GREAT COMET Cast Return to Broadway At W
Monday August 28, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & More Head to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Monday August 28, 2017:
Stars of 'ISLAND', HAMILTON & WAITRESS Sing Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Reunites for Concert, Album Signing
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Hosts Concert, CD Signing
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Chip Zien & More Sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR at 54 Below
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Dani Shay Stars in New Musical About Transgender Soldiers at Stage 773
Thursday August 31, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Begins at Berkeley Rep
Friday September 1, 2017:
AS YOU LIKE IT Brings Friends, Feuds & Romance to Public Works This Fall
Friday September 1, 2017:
Public Works AS YOU LIKE IT Musical Begins at the Delacorte

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


    

    