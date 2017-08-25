BWW's On This Day - August 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Napoli, Brooklyn
Pipeline
Marvin's Room
Seeing You
Endangered!
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Gangsta Granny
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
In and Of Itself
Hamlet
Adventures in Wonderland
Come Light My Cigarette
Baghdaddy
As You Like It
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17
Sunday August 27, 2017:
PRINCE OF BWAY Understudies & More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Sunday August 27, 2017:
THE GREAT COMET Cast Return to Broadway At W
Monday August 28, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & More Head to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Monday August 28, 2017:
Stars of 'ISLAND', HAMILTON & WAITRESS Sing Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Reunites for Concert, Album Signing
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Hosts Concert, CD Signing
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Chip Zien & More Sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR at 54 Below
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Dani Shay Stars in New Musical About Transgender Soldiers at Stage 773
Thursday August 31, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Begins at Berkeley Rep
Friday September 1, 2017:
AS YOU LIKE IT Brings Friends, Feuds & Romance to Public Works This Fall
Friday September 1, 2017:
Public Works AS YOU LIKE IT Musical Begins at the Delacorte
