BWW's On This Day - August 24, 2018

Aug. 24, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18

The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/29/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

Bullets Over Broadway
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/25/18

A Monster Calls
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/25/18

Mike Birbiglia: The New One
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/25/18

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 8/26/18

Skintight
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/26/18

The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/26/18

The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 8/26/18

Knights of the Rose
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/26/18

West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Pressure
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Grumpy Old Men
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Silk Road (How to Buy Drugs Online)
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/2/18

Brief Encounter
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/2/18

Cyrano
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/2/18

My Life on a Diet
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 9/2/18

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18

The Lieutenant of Inishmore
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

COMING UP:

Sunday August 26, 2018:
SWEENEY TODD Will Close Up the Pie Shop on August 26
Tuesday August 28, 2018:
MEAN GIRLS Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Vinyl Release with Signing

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Play Broadway's Imperial Theatre
  • Breaking: Wouldn't She Be Loverly? Laura Benanti Will Take Over in MY FAIR LADY This October
  • West End THE KING AND I, with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, Will be Released in Cinemas Worldwide This Fall!
  • WAITRESS is Opening Up on the West End Next Spring
  • Photo Flash: They've Been Found! Meet the Cast and Creatives of DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
  • Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       