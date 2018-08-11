BWW TV: What Is BERNHART/HAMLET All About? Janet McTeer & Company Explain!

BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe, Tony & Olivier Award winner Janet McTeer as 'Sarah Bernhardt.' The play will begin preview performances on September 1, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 18, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Joining McTeer in Bernhardt/Hamlet are Dylan Baker as 'Constant Coquelin,' and Jason ButlerHarner as 'Edmond Rostand,' with Matthew Saldivar as 'Alphonse Mucha,' Nick Westrate as 'Maurice,' Paxton Whitehead as 'Louis,' Ito Aghayere as 'Rosamond,' Brittany Bradford as 'Lysette,' Aaron Costa Ganis as 'Raoul,' and Triney Sandoval as 'Francois.'

Mark Twain wrote, "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer brings the legendary leading lady to life.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

