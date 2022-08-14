Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
BWW Blog: The Persistence of Time

Student blogger Bea touches on what time means to her.

Aug. 14, 2022  
BWW Blog: The Persistence of Time
Salvador Dalí
The Persistence of Memory
1931

A moment. The assistant behind the desk smiles warmly at me, handing me a card. "The doctor will see you again in four weeks."

A moment. Ding. A text on my phone. "How long until you start school?"

A moment. Seeing relatives over the summer. "What are you doing when you graduate? You only have two more years left."

These remarks used to be normal to me; I never gave them a second thought. I believe you can't truly understand the presence of time in your life until something happens to you that makes you see it differently. It's likely to happen to all of us at some point, and we will never see it coming. This happened to me recently. One day, we're looking for the future. The next, we see we've been ignoring the time we're in now.

A moment. You understand what time means, in a close call that makes your life change. Perhaps for the better.

Most of us spend time in a way that it's not meant for: waiting. We wait for things to come. Planning, of course, is fine. But to always live in what is to come is to miss what's in front of you.

A moment. Laying in bed with a baggy T-shirt and boxer shorts. It's late afternoon and the last of the day's sunshine enters from my open windows as unseen thunder announces a cozy night to come. A gray cat sleeps next to me, purring, dreaming of something I will never know. My favorite video game soundtrack plays from the television as I'm typing this. I am feeling the plush of the blanket warm my feet and the quiet drip, drip, drip of stray droplets hitting the bathroom sink.

It is not easy to live just here, in this. It is one of the hardest things I have done: to not live in the past, and not in the future. But I am trying. And, in this moment that I am in, that is enough.



