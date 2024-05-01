Ali Stroker Covers Good Housekeeping's First-Ever Accessibility Issue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony-winning Broadway actor Ali Stroker is featured in the May/June issue of Good Housekeeping, making her the first person in a wheelchair to appear on the cover of GH in the brand’s nearly 140-year history.

The actress serves as the guest editor for the issue, which is also its first-ever to center on accessibility.

On the issue, Stroker said “I’m so excited and honored to be part of Good Housekeeping’s first-ever accessibility issue! This issue is all about shining a light on the disability community and the ways in which accessibility can improve everyone’s lives and experiences. Being in a wheelchair has helped me develop a level of patience, creativity and resilience that I wouldn’t have otherwise. Sure, it has also tested and challenged me. I’ve doubted myself along the way. But it certainly hasn’t prevented me from chasing my dreams.”

Writer Kelly Dawson is also an editorial consultant for the issue, which features a wide range of accessibility coverage including a collection of essays from disabled people about their experiences; the GH Institute’s top picks to make any home more accessible; tips on how to talk to kids about disability and more.

“When we decided to spotlight accessibility in this issue, we aspired to foster a sense of kinship and understanding between disabled and nondisabled people. We also had a few specific goals: 1) To represent as broad a spectrum of disability as possible, including both visible and invisible disabilities; 2) To include a full array of Lab-tested, best in- class items and solutions, including the GH Institute’s top picks to make any home more accessible; and 3) To keep the disabled community at the core of our coverage," Good Housekeeping editor in chief Jane Francisco said.

She went on to express her enthusiasm for Stroker's participation in the issue, saying "Her influential voice and her passionate advocacy for people with disabilities — particularly young girls — have been instrumental in grounding and sharpening our coverage."

Read the full Good Housekeeping cover story with Ali Stroker HERE.

Photo Credit: Good Housekeeping/Mike Garten

Play Broadway Games