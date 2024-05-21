WICKED Movie to Collaborate on New Products With Funko, Hasbro, & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

It looks like LEGO won't be the only Wicked product available to purchase this fall.

It has just been announced that a plethora of Wicked-themed merchandise will hit shelves to coincide with both entries of the highly-anticipated film adaptation.

The merchandise spans several categories including apparel, accessories, footwear, home décor, beauty, toys, role play, publishing, collectibles, and more.

“It has been so fun to develop and expand the beloved story of ‘Wicked’ and bring these incredible characters and worlds to life through magical products and immersive retail experiences; our global merchandise program across retail and theme parks reflects the film’s empowering themes and bold iconography, paving the way for even more excitement in 2025 with ‘Wicked Part Two.’” says Vince Klaseus, president, Universal Products & Experiences. “‘Wicked’ is very special to us, and we can’t wait for fans to embrace these inspiring characters this holiday season.

The film event will partner with brands such as Beis, Bombas, Cambridge Satchel Company, Camilla, Daniela Villegas, Eugenia Kim, Lingua Franca, Naeem Khan, Pyrrha, Rebecca Minkoff, Swarovski, Sydney Evan and Voluspa.

Wicked-themed apparel, accessories, bags, and footwear can be purchased from such brands as Accessory Innovations, Aykroyd TDP, Brand Alliance, Bioworld, Cakeworthy, Caprice, Crocs, Ground Up, High IntenCity, High Point Design, Hybrid, Kipling, Lola + the Boys, Loungefly, Mad Engine, Poetic Brands, Sahinler, Sunstache and Vera Bradley.

Home, food, and beauty items will be available from licensees that include Aekyoung, Beekman 1802, Blissy, Conair, Dreamtex, Franco, Hunter Price, Hygge & West, LUSH, Maxwell & Williams, Makeup Eraser, Manyo, Wet Brush and Zaks.

Mattel and LEGO, along with Bitty Boomers, Build-A-Bear, Chasing Fireflies, Disguise, Fisher-Price, Funko, Hallmark, Harper Collins, Hasbro, Hunter Leisure, Insight Editions, JAKKS Pacific, Jazwares, Kid Designs, Mattel, LEGO, The Noble Collection, Theory 11, Random House, Ravensburger, RMS International, Rubber Road, Rubies II, Snapco and Spin Master will bring consumers world-class toys, costumes, role play, publishing, stationery and collectibles.

Wicked products will be available to purchase at numerous retailers that include ALDO, Amazon, Bloomingdales, Box Lunch, Cotton On, El Corte Inglés, Forever21, Kohl’s, H&M, Her Universe, Hot Topic, JCPenney, Kiabi, Liverpool, Primark, Roots, Target and Walmart.

Universal Destinations & Experiences will offer exclusive products, including immersive retail experiences and elevated home and collectible merchandise, as well as apparel, accessories, toys and more for fans of all ages at Universal theme parks around the world.

Specific details of these partnerships and their products will be available closer to the theatrical release, with additional licensees to be announced as well.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 27, 2024, the same day as Disney's Moana 2. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.