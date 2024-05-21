Video: Phil LaDuca Shares Advice for Young Dancers of Today at the Chita Rivera Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The best of the Broadway dance communty came out last night to celebrate the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, celebrating dance and choreographic excellence, preserving notable dance history, and recognizing past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

At this year's awards, Phil LaDuca received the Vanguard Award, for his outstanding contribution to the international dance community. LaDuca is an Internationally acclaimed Shoe Designer, Choreographer, Master Dance Teacher and Drama Desk Award Winner (2017). Before creating the LaDuca Shoe Line and becoming the "Gucci of Dance Shoes", Phil was a Broadway song and dance man, and an internationally renowned choreographer and master dance teacher.

Watch as Mr. LaDuca hits the red carpet ahead of receiving his award to chat about his relationship with the late, great Chita Rivera, advice for young dancers of today, taking care of the Broadway dance community, and more.