Max Clayton, Sally Struthers, Angie Schworer & More to Star in CRAZY FOR YOU at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the cast for their production of Crazy for You. Performances begin June 13, for a limited run through July 13, 2024 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Joining the previously announced Max Clayton (Broadway's The Music Man) as Bobby Child, the cast will include Sally Struthers (TV's “All in the Family”) as Mother/Patricia Fodor, Angie Schworer (Broadway's Some Like It Hot) as Irene Roth, Taylor Aronson (OP's Beautiful The Carole King Musical) as Polly Baker, Delaney Bailey (Tuacahn's White Christmas) as Patsy, Jim Borstelmann (Broadway's The Producers) as Eugene, Jack Doyle (Disney's Beauty and the Beast National Tour) as Everett Baker, Peter Kendall (Million Dollar Quartet Christmas National Tour) as Lank Hawkins, Tony Roach (Broadway's My Fair Lady) as Bela Zangler, and Alexandria Van Paris (Musical Tonight's Anything Goes) as Tess.

The cast will also feature Alli Bossart, Matthew Victor Carter, Faith Jordan Candino, Nicholas Cunha, Emma Driver, Kaleb Jenkins, Naomi Kakuk, Trent Kidd, TJ Kubler, Michael P. Korner, Kyle Laing, Abby Linderman, Kaylee Olson, Kurt Phelan, Brett Rawlings, Anne Marie Snyder, and Landon Zwick.

Who could ask for anything more? The stunning all-Gershwin, tap-dancing extravaganza, riotously entertaining, and Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Crazy for You follows a young New York banker Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theatre owner's daughter. But Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker, so Bobby vows – through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity – to win Polly's heart and save the theatre. This high-stepping Broadway musical includes a treasure trove of George and Ira Gershwin's most beloved songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Naughty Baby,” “They Can't Take That Away from Me,” “Embraceable You,” “But Not for Me,” “Nice Work if You Can Get It,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

Crazy for You features music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, a book by Ken Ludwig, co-conception by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent, inspired by material by Guy Bolton and John McGowan, with original Tony Award-winning choreography by Susan Stroman recreated by Angelique Ilo. Crazy for You is directed by Ilo with musical direction by Ken Clifton.

Crazy for You will have scenic design by Adam Koch; lighting design by Richard Latta; original costume design by William Ivey Long; additional costume design by Emerald City Theatrical Costumes; sound design by Daniel Lundberg; wig/hair & makeup design by Roxanne De Luna; casting by ARC, Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche. Nikki Lint is the production stage manager.

ASL interpreters and open captioning are available at various times during each mainstage production at Ogunquit Playhouse. These performances are made possible thanks to a partnership with Pine Tree Society and underwritten by a generous grant from The Roger R. and Theresa S. Thompson Endowment Fund, with additional support by the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust. For specific ASL and captioning dates and times, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org

Tickets are available online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511, daily 10:00a – 5:00p), and in-person at the Box Office window (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907) daily from 10:00a – 5:00p.