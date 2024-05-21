Video: Watch Joy Woods Perform 'My Days' in THE NOTEBOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joy Woods is currently starring as 'Middle Allie' in the three-time Tony-nominated The Notebook, now running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre. In this video, watch as she performs the 11 o'clock number, "My Days," here!

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.