Video: Sarah Paulson Is Not Taking Her Tony Nomination for Granted

Did you know that Sarah Paulson made her Broadway debut 30 years ago as an understudy in The Sisters Rosensweig? Now, three decades later, she is at last a Tony nominee for her incredible performance in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate.

"I have dreamt about this since I was a kid! When they put this pin on me, I dissolved into tears. I'm sort of humiliated... but then I think about how I don't ever want to be too far away from the person who dreamt about things happening," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I know how rare it is for a real dream to come true and I'm not gonna hide my excitement."

Watch as Sarah chats more about her journey with this production, why this piece means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.