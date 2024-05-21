Tony-Winner Richard Maltby, Jr. To Direct THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE At Weathervane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Weathervane Theatre will present the premiere of the musical revue THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE.

Featuring the music of the legendary and award-winning songwriting team of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire, the piece will be directed by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE replaces the previously announced GALLERY in Weathervane's 59th Season.

Maltby and Shire are best known for creating the benchmark revues STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW and CLOSER THAN EVER. As they complete their trilogy with a new revue, Weathervane will premiere THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE, featuring the most beloved songs from the Maltby and Shire songbook as well as brand new material. Be a part of theatre history in this intimate and heartfelt revue celebrating the human spirit.

A strictly limited engagement, THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE will premiere at New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre on Saturday, July 20, and run through July 27. Suitable for most audiences, THE STORY GOES ON will feature selections from BIG, BABY, CLOSER THAN EVER, and STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW.

Principal cast includes Broadway's Becca Ayers (1776, MY FAIR LADY) and Robert H. Fowler (THE PRODUCERS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), Julia Bogdanoff, Jorge Donoso, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, and Ethan Paulini. Additional casting is to be announced at a later date.

“The opportunity to collaborate with a literal legend, I am so thrilled that Richard will do what he does best and create a brand new revue with our company and for our patrons,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “Richard and David's work is a rich and thrilling part of the musical theatre canon, and being able to bring this to our stage will be an undeniable moment in Weathervane's story. While I am disappointed that we are not able to present GALLERY at this time, I think this is a replacement that will prove unforgettable”.

THE STORY GOES ON features direction by Richard Maltby, Jr., and choreography by Valerie C. Wright. Deniz Cordell is the music director and supervisor. The additional creative team includes Scout Hough (lighting design), Alexander Pikiben (sound design), Rien Schlecht (set and costume design), and Billy Smith (properties design). Egypt Dixon and Reed Davis will stage manage the production.

Tickets for THE STORY GOES ON are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or at 603-837-9322. The show is part of Weathervane's 59th rep season, which runs June 13 - October 13, 2024.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. It has presented high-quality professional productions of plays and musicals for over half a century. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alums 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.

Conceived and directed two Tony Award-winning musicals: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' (1978, also Tony Award: Best Director); FOSSE (1999). Also RING OF FIRE, (2006). Director/lyricist: BABY (1983, Tony nomination for Best Musical); lyricist: BIG (1996, Tony nomination: Best Score; also Dominium Theatre London 2019). Co-lyricist: MISS SAIGON (1990 Evening Standard Award, 1991 Tony nomination). Director/co-lyricist, SONG & DANCE. OFF-BROADWAY: Director/lyricist STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW (1977 Grammy nomination); CLOSER THAN EVER (1989 Outer Critics Circle Award Best Musical; 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Best Revival) Director: JUST Jim Dale, (New York 2014, London 2015). REGIONAL: Lyricist: TAKE FLIGHT (2010 Menier Chocolate Factory; 2012 McCarter Theatre); WATERFALL (2015, Pasadena/ Seattle, Bangkok 2023); Lyricist, SOUSATZKA (2017, Toronto). FILM: Screenplay, MISS POTTER 2007). Contributes cryptic crossword puzzles to Harper's Magazine. Son of a well-known orchestra leader. Five children: Nicholas, David, Jordan, Emily, and Charlotte.

David Shire wrote the music for Baby (Tony nominations for Best Score and Musical) and Big (nominated for Best Score). Off-Broadway credits include Starting Here, Starting Now (Grammy nomination), Closer Than Ever (Outer Critics Award for Best Musical and Score), Urban Blight (MTC), The Sap of Life, and incidental scores for As You Like

It (NYSF), The Unknown Soldier and His Wife, The Loman Family Picnic, Shmulnik's Waltz and Visiting Mr. Green. He and his long-time collaborator Richard Maltby are at work on Take Flight, a new musical that premiered at the Charlotte Rep in the spring of 2004. His many film scores include Norma Rae (Academy Award for Best Song), Francis Coppola's The Conversation, All the President's Men, The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3, Farewell, My Lovely, 'Night, Mother, Return to Oz and Saturday Night Fever for which he won two Grammy Awards. His numerous television scores have earned five Emmy nominations, including Sarah Plain and Tall, Rear Window, Raid on Entebbe, The Women of Brewster Place, The Kennedys of Massachusetts, The Heidi Chronicles, Jake's Women, and Broadway Bound. His songs have been recorded by Barbra Streisand, Maureen McGovern, Melissa Manchester, Jennifer Warnes, Kiri Ti Kanawa, and many others, and include the international Billy Preston & Syreeta hit "With You I'm Born Again" and the Oscar-winning "It Goes Like It Goes." Mr. Shire is a member of the Dramatists Guild Council, the proud husband of actress Didi Conn, and doting father of sons Matthew and Daniel.