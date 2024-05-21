Singer-Songwriter Yola Will Make Broadway Debut as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola will make her Broadway debut as ‘Persephone’ in Hadestown on Broadway! Yola is known for her critically acclaimed americana and roots albums “Walk Through Fire” and “Stand for Myself."

The star, who recently made her acting debut in Baz Luhrman's Elvis film, will take over the role beginning July 2.

"When I saw I’d be playing the drunken goddess of spring I immediately thought, ‘that’s on brand,’” stated Yola. “Not because I drink a lot, but because from time to time, I act like I do – but stone, cold sober. What a way to debut on Broadway.”

Hadestown currently stars Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Isa Briones as Eurydice. They are joined byJessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones, and Ani DiFranco will all play their final performance on Sunday, June 30. As previously announced, Maia Reficco will join the production as Eurydice on July 2.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

About Yola

Yola (Persephone) is a six-time Grammy nominated artist, songwriter, and actor who has achieved critical acclaim, breakout success, and has been proclaimed as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in music today. NPR called her latest album, Stand For Myself (2021), the “best soul record of the past 20 years”, while Rolling Stone championed her as “one of contemporary pop’s greatest singers, who just so happens to also be one of its sharpest songwriters.”

Yola made her acting debut as the founder of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama, Elvis, and earned a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. She made her awards show performance debut at the American Music Awards in November 2022, as their featured “Song Of The Soul” performer. That same evening the Elvis movie soundtrack won the "Favorite Soundtrack" award. Yola is a member of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, and to celebrate Yola’s impact and influence on music, her guitar was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Right Here, Right Now exhibit.

Yola is currently working on a R&B/Soul project that will surely add another gem to her genre-fluid catalog.