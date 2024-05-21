Video: 'King Of New York' from NEWSIES at Theatre Under The Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the cast of Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) Houston's production of Disney's Newsies performing 'King of New York' in this all new video.

Leading the cast are Pierre Marais as Jack Kelly, Cailen Fu as Katherine Plumber, Ben Diamond as Davey, Christina Wells as Medda Larkin, Graham Rowat as Pulitzer, and Luis-Pablo Garcia as Crutchie, The featured newsies of the cast are: Alex Aponte, Armani Brown, Ben Chavez, Sebastian Martinez, Cameron Sirian, Chris Tipps and Cole Zieser. Daniel Karash and Everett Baumgarten will share the role of Les. Supporting cast includes Bret Shuford as Snyder, Michael Alonzo as Oscar Delancey, and Hunter Burke as Morris Delancey.

Joining them in the ensemble are: Madeleine Bourgeois, Chase Fontenot, Trey Harrington, Mark Ivy, Miles Marmolejo, Chris Scurlock, Braden Tanner and Holland Vavra.

The Teen Ensemble includes: Gavin Cabote, Carlos Garza, Haley Griffin, Nicole Hiemstra, Riley Korfhage, Dylan Loria, Gracie McDaniel, Samuel Morales, Riley Neal, Kaavya Rajarathnam, Yona Reeves, and Emma Robinson.

Newsies is directed by Ryan Scarlata and music directed by Stephen W. Jones, with choreography and musical staging by William Carlos Angulo.

Joining Scarlata's team on the production: Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Jonathan Spencer; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Co-Projection Designers, Greg Emetaz and Kylee Loera; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Assistant Director, Betty Marie Muessig, and Production Stage Manager, Morgan Holbrook. Casting for Newsies is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

They delivered the papers, and then they made the headlines... Newsies, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing, Tony Award-winning musical in a brand-new production by Theatre Under The Stars. Newsies is an extraordinary story, inspired by actual events. When a band of underdogs became unlikely heroes and stood up to the most powerful men in New York, it shook the world. It's an energetic tale about fighting for what's right and staying true to who you are.

Newsies runs May 21 through June 2 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.