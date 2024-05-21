Video: Eddie Redmayne Teaches Jimmy Fallon 'Willkommen' From CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eddie Redmayne visited The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss his role in as the Emcee in Cabaret for which he was just nominated for a Tony.

During the interview, Redmayne recalled his first Tony win in 2010 for Red and some of his Cabaret experiences, culminating in a moment where Redmayne taught Fallon how to perform the famous opening number "Willkommen"

On the intimacy of the space, Redmayne said, "The amazing thing for me, is that the audience is the other character in the scene."

"But the hilarity of that proximity is that you hear things that perhaps you wouldn't necessarily want to hear," he added with a laugh.

Watch the full interview and performance here!

In Cabaret, Redmayne plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. He previously played the role on the West End alongside Jessie Buckley.

In addition to Redmayne, the production stars Gayle Rankin as ‘Sally Bowles, two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng. The show was recently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.