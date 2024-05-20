BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – May 20 to May 26, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Steve Ross, cemetery adventures in Brooklyn, and an AAPI Heritage Month cabaret show.

Tonight, Monday May 20th

7 pm – STEVE ROSS: FINDING WORDS FOR SPRING at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who wants to see intimate cabaret performed by a master

The once-night-only concert is entitled “Finding Words For Spring.” Steve will celebrate the optimism of the season as well as the more mellow and reflective moods it evokes. Featured will be a salute to Michael Legrand and the Bergmans (“You Must Believe In Spring”). Other songs in the show will include “Some Other Spring” (Billie Holiday), “It Might As Well Be Spring” (Rodgers and Hammerstein), and “Spring Isn't Everything” (Blane and Warren). Songbook favorites by Jerome Kern and the Gershwins will also be included.

Price: Tickets start at $35.46 plus a $20 food and beverage minimum.

Tomorrow, Tuesday May 21st

7 pm – ALEXIS COLE IN I’LL TAKE NEW YORK: GREAT SONGS OF A GREAT CITY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz and songs celebrating New York City

Jazz vocalist and pianist Alexis Cole, a prolific recording artist and teacher to stars like Samara Joy and Anaïs Reno, returns to 54 Below in I’ll Take New York: Great Songs of a Great City. Join Alexis and her trio as they celebrate the pulse and history of NYC through music both popular and obscure. You’ll hear fresh takes on classics like Rodgers & Hart’s “Manhattan,” Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” coupled with less familiar songs that shine a light on different corners of Gotham; it’s a sonic tour of the spices of life in the big city that never sleeps. Alongside Alexis are NYC jazz and cabaret scene fixture David Finck on bass, longtime collaborator Kenny Hassler on drums, and John DiMartino on piano. Don’t miss this chance to raise a glass to our fair city.

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

7 pm – BETWEEN FIRE & ICE: A DIABOLICAL WEIMAR BERLIN KABARETT at the Triad Theater

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Weimar-era music and history

Adrienne Haan, artist-in-residence at the Triad Theater, brings to life the musical cabaret repertoire of the Weimar era, reliving the wild, wicked, and feverish metropolis of Berlin during the inter-war years and giving a subtle reminder that 90 years after the fall of the Weimar Republic, the world is once again facing threats from the past. This event is part of Carnegie Hall’s Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice series.

Price: Tickets start at $25 plus a two-drink minimum.

Wednesday May 22nd

7 pm – Carolyn Montgomery: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of the Great American Songbook and Broadway history

Carolyn Montgomery, multi-award-winning star of the concert stage returns to 54 Below in girlSINGER, a celebration of Rosemary Clooney. With a world-class band featuring members of Clooney’s own musical ensemble, and Montgomery’s critically acclaimed powerhouse vocals belting out hits like “Hey There,” “Come On-A My House,” and “Tenderly,” audiences sing along, laugh, weep, and dance in their seats. Montgomery’s talent for storytelling elevates the music into a spellbinding, one-woman tour-de-force.

Read a Q&A with Montgomery about the show.

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

7 pm – JASON HENDERSON: GETTING TO NOEL YOU at Don't Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Noël Coward

Jason lived the life less-interesting until he discovered the humorous, touching and surprisingly topical songs of Sir Noël Coward. This show won the 2024 BISTRO Award for Musical Comedy Performer and was a 2024 MAC Award Nominee for Male Vocalist. BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher said of the show, "...the entire performance is pretty darn well perfect."

Price: There is a $25 Cover with a two drink/$20 minimum (cash only)

Friday May 24th

7 pm – SPRING, STRINGS, AND TASTY THINGS at The Green-Wood Cemetery

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of historic cemeteries, baroque music and unique events

The evening, produced by Death of Classical, begins with a wondrous bit of wandering across Green-Wood Cemetery’s historic landscape – the perfect backdrop to enjoy a variety of food (snacks included in ticket price, with heartier fare available for purchase), spirit tastings, and chamber music performances. Then, the insanely talented members of Ruckus, one of the finest Baroque bands playing today, will offer a lesson in old-school social dancing, to anyone who wishes to shake it like they did in 1799... THEN, just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Ruckus will close the evening with a performance of Handel's majestic "Water Music"

Price: Tickets are $65

9:30 pm – HER NAME IS BARBRA at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Barbra Streisand

A formal evening to celebrate the brilliant and groundbreaking career of Barbra Streisand. Come watch the best talent NYC has to offer honor Barbra’s legacy by taking you through her one of a kind career. From hits from her Greenwich Village nightclub circuit to her Academy Award winning films scores, you won’t want to miss this spectacular evening.

Price: Tickets start at $26.75. Food and drink are available for purchase, but there is no minimum.

9:30 pm – EAST MEETS WEST: CELEBRATING AAPI HERITAGE MONTH at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who wants to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with a wonderfully diverse night of Broadway / musical theater cabaret

In East Meets West: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, artists from both sides of the world are brought together to perform together on the 54 Below stage. Featuring everything from classic Broadway duets to solos in a variety of languages, this will be a night for celebrating artists from different cultures but with the same dream, a night for encouraging AAPI talents of this industry, and a night when we stress once again that representation matters!

Price: Tickets start at $29 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

