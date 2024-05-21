HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO is Headed to the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was announced last night, at the How to Dance in Ohio original cast reunion concert, that the musical is headed to the UK! Producer Ben Holtzman took to the stage to make the announcement in front of an excited audience.

"How to Dance in Ohio will be jumping the pond and premiering in the UK," he revealed.

No further information on production dates, casting, or location, have been revealed at this time.

The reunion concert for How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, was held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Palladium Times Square.

Check out the clip below:

In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.



Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) starred as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) played his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast were Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), and Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein). The complete cast also included Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!). Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!).

How to Dance in Ohio is about a group of young autistic adults and their families prepare for their first-ever formal dance—facing challenges that break open their routines, as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. The musical began previews on November 15, 2023, officially opened on Sunday, December 10, and played through February 11, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre.