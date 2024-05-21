Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Vocal Tip She Shared with Ariana Grande for WICKED Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new interview with Women's Health magazine, Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth shared one of her favorite practices for keeping her singing voice healthy- a tip she also shared with Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film.

The trick? Drinking a shot of apple cider vinegar every day. It "helped my acid reflux a lot," the performer said.

She and Grande have known one another for years since Grande attended the original Broadway production of Wicked at age 10. They also cried together when Grande was cast in the upcoming two-part film.

Chenoweth previously shared that from the "little bit" she had seen, "the film is going to blow everyone away. I’m very excited for what Jon Chu has done with the story and how he wants to present it, and the look of it is incredible."

"I think she’s going to be a very big surprise in the role," Chenoweth continued. "Obviously, not vocally, but acting-wise, I think we’re going to see a different side to her that people didn’t know existed. I know that it existed because I know how she started, which was theatre and on Broadway."

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 27, 2024, the same day as Disney's Moana 2. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst