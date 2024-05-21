Video: Learn About the History of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



43 years ago, Merrily We Roll Along opened on Broadway. The production ran for 16 performances. A revival of Merrily We Roll Along opened on Broadway in 2023, and is currently nominated for 7 Tony Awards.

Learn more about the history of the show and its journey on the stage in the video here!

Hear from Jim Walton, Ben Brantley, Frank Rich, Rick Pappas, Maria Friedman, Sonia Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Katie Rose Clarke, Krystal Joy Brown, and Reg Rogers.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.