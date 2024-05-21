Video: Learn About the History of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Hear from Ben Brantley, Frank Rich, the current cast members, and more.

By: May. 21, 2024
Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




43 years ago, Merrily We Roll Along opened on Broadway. The production ran for 16 performances. A revival of Merrily We Roll Along opened on Broadway in 2023, and is currently nominated for 7 Tony Awards. 

Learn more about the history of the show and its journey on the stage in the video here! 

Hear from Jim Walton, Ben Brantley, Frank Rich, Rick Pappas, Maria Friedman, Sonia Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Katie Rose Clarke, Krystal Joy Brown, and Reg Rogers. 

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.



Vote Sponsor


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote
Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve
Merrily We Roll Along Beanie Merrily We Roll Along Beanie
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin

Videos