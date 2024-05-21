BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 27, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Scott! A new block of tickets for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical on Broadway has just been released for sale through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Tickets are available now online, by calling 212-239-6200, or at the Winter Garden Theatre box office(1634 Broadway).

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) and received two Tony Awards® Nominations for Best Performance By A Featured Actor in a Musical (Roger Bart) and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Tim Hatley and Finn Ross).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Aaron Alcaraz, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, Katie LaDuca, JJ Niemann, Jessie Peltier, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Darius Wright.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes 2024 Tony Award Nominee Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

A limited number of $45 tickets will be available via digital lottery, subject to availability. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET one day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. For additional rules and to enter visit rush.telecharge.com.

A limited number of $40 in-person general rush tickets will be available every day when the Winter Garden Theatre box office opens, on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. Seat locations and the number of tickets available are subject to availability and determined at the discretion of the box office.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical opened on Broadway on Thursday, August 3, 2023, following a Gala Performance benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The Gala was attended by Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Steven Spielberg, and Huey Lewis, among additional celebs from the original franchise.

The cast of Broadway’s BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has performed songs from the iconic film score, as well as original music, on the 2023 NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (28.5 million viewers), Good Morning America, GMA3, The View and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has played 1000 performances, been seen by over one million people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to December 22, 2024. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021. The musical also has further plans to rollout internationally, beginning with the North American tour opening in June 2024 and a production in Japan following in 2025.

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. A Deluxe edition of the Original Cast Recording with demos and early versions of songs from the show was released on “Back to the Future Day,” Saturday, October 21, 2023. Download and listen to Original Cast Recording at: https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum.

In July 2023, a brand new behind the scenes book documenting the creation of the stage show, Creating Back to the Future the Musical by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide published by Abrams & Chronicle books.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Tom Viertel/ Steven Baruch/ Marc Routh/ Richard Frankel, Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, Robert L. Hutt, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Teresa Tsai, Bob McLynn, Gavin Kalin, Kimberly Magarro, Crush Music, Universal Theatrical Group, Sony Masterworks, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Neil Gooding Productions, Ricardo Marques, James L. Nederlander. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.